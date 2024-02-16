Former Lehi star Holker invited to NFL combine

Pioneer football standout Dallin Holker, son of Bob and Shantell Holker, has received an invitation to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine, slated to begin Feb. 26 in Indianapolis.

Colorado State University announced yesterday that Holker and Rams teammate Mohamed Kamara, each All-Americans from the 2023 campaign, were officially added to the combine list by the NFL on Tuesday (Feb. 13). Holker is listed as 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds.

It will be the second stop of the postseason for both Holker and Kamara, who each participated in the 2024 East-West Shrine Game on Feb. 1. Holker played on the East squad and had three receptions for 28 yards, the most for any receiver on his team.

According to CSU’s official press release, Holker was a 2023 unanimous second-team All-American and finished as a runner-up for the 2023 John Mackey Award after a remarkable season with the Rams.

His 64 receptions and 767 receiving yards were the most by any tight end during the 2023 regular season and ranked No. 40 and No. 69, respectively, among all pass catchers.

Holker’s 10 contested catches, as graded by Pro Football Focus, were the most by any tight end, and his six touchdown receptions ranked third among tight ends.

Within the program’s single-season record book, Holker concluded his Ram career among the very best. His six touchdown receptions tied for the most in a single season by a CSU tight end, and his receptions and receiving yards rank No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, the release said.

Holker spent three seasons at BYU before transferring to CSU for his senior season. At Lehi, he was the Deseret News 5A MVP in 2017, when the Pioneers won the state championship. He had 97 receptions for 1,766 yards (eighth-best in state history) and 22 touchdowns that year.