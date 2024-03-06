Recognizing Lehi’s women-owned businesses

Every March 8, people worldwide take the time to celebrate and recognize the women they know, love and respect. International Women’s Day is intended to shine a light on the women’s equality movement, recognizing strides the world has taken to resolve issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights and violence against women. While there is still much we can do to aid women around the world, it is still worth acknowledging the powerful women we know.

To honor International Women’s Day this year, we asked the Lehi Free Press readers to share their favorite women-owned businesses in the area. Women have become indispensable in business over the last several decades, and we want to recognize those whose businesses strengthen our community.

Here are the businesses our readers shared with us, organized by category*:

Clothing:

● Bridal Center

● Modest Molly

● Blush Lane Boutique

● Little Adventures Dress-Ups

Art:

● Petit Fours and Purls

● Beespoke: Local Art & Handmade Goods○ In addition to being co-owned by a woman, this business features art and goods created by many women.

● Sierra’s Squishies

● Sweet Daisy Quilt Shoppe

● Quilter’s Crossing

Jewelry

● Hey June

● Created By Her Custom Engraving

● Sunshine Street Co.

● Hidden Gem Studio

● April’s Escape

Home & Gift:

● Slope House Mercantile

● Pioneer Party Gift & Copy

● Jami Ray Vintage

● Renewed Vintage Market

● The Holiday Co

● HideAway Books

● LitJoy Crate

Food:

● Wild Grace and Honey Charcuterie

● My Two Cookies

● Sinners & Saints Beverage and Coffee Co.

Services:

● Bee Neat Cleaning Co.

● Timpanogos Auto Glass

● Mansker Tax Services

● Everywhere on Your List Travel

● CPS Graphix

● Fingerprinting Utah

Education:

● Move Dance Studio

● Karl Malone Training Center

● The Dance Academy

Beauty, Health & Wellness:

● CheeChee’s Salon Sips and Suites

● Sage Canvas

● Helix Springs Family Care

● The Massage Barre

● Meadow’s Crystals

● Core Fit Studio

● Just Ingredients

● Roots & Branches Wellness

*Keep in mind that many of the businesses listed may fall under multiple categories, but we chose to list each business under only one category.

“We are proud to serve our community and to be listed among Lehi’s many beloved women-owned businesses,” said Lehi Free Press owners Sally Fowler Francom and Donna Barnes.

Happy International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.