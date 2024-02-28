Local art market to re-open on Lehi Main

Beespoke, a local market out of American Fork known by the tagline “Like Etsy, but in real life!” closed late last year to make room for a children’s bookstore. The owners planned to dissolve the LLC, but Aspen Forster and Jack Tedrow, Lehi natives and Saratoga Springs residents, swooped in to buy the business and give it new life, a new look, and a new location.

“The old store was meant for artists to display their art locally, and we want to maintain that and just add to the accessibility of it all. We had a future vendor come in the other day who said, ‘I love feeding artists,’ and that’s what we want–to make local artists accessible and make sure people feel welcome and cozy and that someone can find something for anyone in here,” said Forster.

As part of the shift in ownership, the two decided to rebrand and make their version of the store a jumping-off point for their artists’ work to shine. This shift started with a simplified logo and basic—but not dull—interior design in the shop.

“We talked a lot about this being a neutral slate so that nothing took away from the artists. We wanted to make it our own. Since we’re coming in on the tails of other owners, we wanted to freshen up and show a clear distinction between the old and the new, but still keep the name and keep a lot of the vendors so that there was some continuity, but it still felt fresh,” said Forster.

The store will offer various items for sale from artists and makers.

“It will be a little bit of everything. There are a lot of different makers. It’ll be a little bit of jewelry, some fiber artists that come through and make bags and different textiles, and then we’ve got places to hang prints and display pottery. We even have some woodworkers and a blacksmith who will be selling with us. If you can make something, we’ll have it,” said Tedrow.

Some notable features of the old Beespoke were art classes and an outdoor weekend market in the summer. While these offerings still need to be put in the plans due to limited space, they hope to reintroduce them soon as the business gains footing. Patrons can expect watercolor, ceramics, and blacksmithing classes someday.

The pair is excited to get the store up and running. Forster’s business degree, Tedrow’s background in construction, and combined know-how and positive attitude lend themselves to a great starting point and a promising future for Beespoke.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has gotten Beespoke to this point and that we now get to have it,” said Forster.

The grand re-opening will be on Saturday, March 2. Attendees will be treated to snacks and opportunities to meet some of the vendors, new and old. The store will open early, around 7 a.m., so patrons of Lehi Bakery just down the block can stop by on their Saturday morning pastry run. They plan to stay open that day until 7 p.m.

After the grand opening, Beespoke will be open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about Beespoke or to apply to become a vendor, visit their website, beespokeutah.com, or their Instagram page, @beespokeutah.