Falcon baseball knotted in league standings

The Skyridge baseball team has earned a 5-4 record after the first three series in tough Region 3. They are 11-7 overall and tied in the league standings for second place with Lehi (11-8), Lone Peak (11-8) and Pleasant Grove (10-9) coming into this week.

The Falcons took one game each from the Knights and top-ranked American Fork, sweeping Westlake between those twoseries. They have a critical set with the Pioneers this week and then finish out the regular season next week with Pleasant Grove.

April 9: Skyridge 11, Lone Peak 7

On the road, the Falcons fell behind 3-7 to the Knights after four innings, but they held the home squad scoreless after that and plated four runs in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to get the win.

Sophomore Brady Lowe picked up the victory on the bump but Skyridge is employing a pitch-by-committee approach much of the time. Senior Isaac Johanson, junior Hank Grover and senior Isaac Pickle also threw in this game.

Junior left fielder Miles Robinson had the big bat for this outing, going 3-for-4 including a triple and a homer for four RBI plus two runs scored. Sophomore second baseman Rip Roberts singled and doubled, drove in two and scored once. Isaac Johanson and senior Lincoln Zinn each made two runs.

April 10: Lone Peak 14, Skyridge 11

Back at home, the Falcons built a 10-5 lead after four innings but couldn’t hold on as the Knights drove nine runs across in their remaining turns and the home squad could only get one. Sophomore Murphy Dunn took the loss but junior Mack Fowers, Roberts and Pickle also pitched.

Isaac Johanson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Senior first baseman Kamden Stafford singled and doubled, drove in a run and crossed once himself. Zinn and sophomore center fielder Crew Savage each scored two runs. Of note, Skyridge stole 10 bases in this contest.

April 12: Lone Peak 6, Skyridge 1

After two high-scoring games, this one turned into a pitcher’s duel. Isaac Johanson took the loss, striking out six against one walk, with Lowe finishing out the contest. Junior catcher Max Johanson had a double to drive in Isaac Johanson after he tripled aboard for the team’s only run.

April 16: Skyridge 4, Westlake 0

On the road, Fowers threw a complete game three-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks as he shut out the Thunder. The Falcons scored two in the third and one each in the fifth and seventh to get the win.

The Johansons drove in all the runs, with Isaac accounting for three and Max the other one. Pickle scored twice while junior right fielder Mckoy Morris and Savage added one run apiece.

April 17: Skyridge 11, Westlake 10

In a back-and-forth contest at home, the Falcons got one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a tie and get the tight victory. Isaac Johanson got the win but Dunn threw five innings and Grover and Love also took a turn on the mound.

Savage went 3-for-4, drove in two runs, stole two bases and crossed the plate twice. The team once again combined for 10 stolen bases. Three of those were made by Roberts, who also scored twice. Robinson accounted for three RBI and Zinn got two runs. Junior Jackson Salcido tripled.

April 19: Skyridge 14, Westlake 7

The Falcons had a 9-7 edge after three innings but they continued to score while holding the home squad runless to get the big victory. Junior Andres Pearson got the win on the bump but Isaac Johanson, Grover and junior Kason Muhlestein also made appearances.

Isaac Johanson hit a home run and tallied three RBI. Pickle had a single and a home run for two RBI and made two runs. Roberts singled and tripled, drove in two runs and scored once. Morris crossed the plate three times and Stafford twice.

April 23: Skyridge 12, American Fork 10

A six-run fifth inning helped shock the Cavemen as Isaac Johanson claimed the win at home with Fowers, Pearson and Dunn also throwing in the contest.

Pickle drove the attack, going 4-for-4 including a double and a home run yielding four RBI and four runs scored. Isaac Johanson had three hits including a double, two RBI and one run. Max Johanson added a single and a double for four RBI. Salcido scored two runs.

April 24: American Fork 15, Skyridge 3

On the road, the game ended early on the mercy run rule. Grover took the loss while Lowe, Muhlestein and Pearson made appearances as well. Pickle had a solo homer while Salcido doubled, drove in a run and scored one. Savage had the other RBI and Roberts the other run.

April 26: American Fork 11, Skyridge 3

The Falcons just couldn’t come up with much offense as they finished out the series with the Cavemen at home. Pickle got the loss but Roberts, Isaac Johanson and Fowers also pitched.

Robinson singled and doubled and drove in two. Stafford also had two hits with a double, one RBI and a run scored. Savage went 3-for-4 and crossed the plate once while Pickled scored the other run for Skyridge.