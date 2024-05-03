Perfect pass: Reed Bromley takes the reins as LHS boys hoops coach

The Lehi High School administration announced on Friday (May 3) that former varsity assistant coach Reed Bromley will succeed Quincy Lewis as head coach of the Lehi boys basketball program. More than 20 individuals applied for the opening and multiple candidates were interviewed.

“We’re excited to announce Reed Bromley as our new head coach,” said Lehi Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “Reed brings exceptional experience to the position, not only 32 years of coaching but involvement in 11 state championships and one national championship.

“Having been on staff here for the past four years, he’s been part of these last two Pioneer state titles,” Lewis continued. “He knows the school, the community and the kids very well. We look forward to his contributions to the great basketball legacy here at Lehi High School.”

Lewis will conduct this year’s Boys Summer Basketball Camp in conjunction with Coach Bromley. The camp is scheduled for May 28 to June 1. Registration is now open at https://www.quincylewisbasketball.com.

Bromley has been coaching high school players since 1992, holding various positions in the programs at American Fork, Lone Peak and Lehi high schools. He has been on staff for all 16 years of Lewis’s prep coaching career.

In all, Bromley was a head sophomore coach for 18 years, a head junior varsity coach for 11 years, and an assistant varsity coach in combination with those positions for his full 32-year history.

In addition to the 11 state championships he contributed to, teams he worked with finished second in four other years.

Outside of basketball, he works as a real estate broker, developer and entrepreneur. He’s presently the vice president of sales for Colliers International in Pleasant Grove and a franchise owner of multiple Crumbl locations in Utah and Washington state.

“I feel some trepidation following in the footsteps of a legend, but I’m also very excited for this wonderful opportunity,” Bromley said. “I will bring my own personality and outlook to the job, but I believe in and have lived in our program these past four seasons and that gave me the confidence to try.

“The competition in our region is fierce, but I’m up for it,” he continued. “The talent level in our region is great, but we have great talent at Lehi too. No one can fill Quincy’s shoes, but I’ll do my best to give our young men a great experience.

“I want the people here to know that I care about Lehi,” Bromley said. “I care about the community, and the boys and families involved in the program. I also care about doing things the right way. Quincy has things set up to a point that I’m very comfortable in continuing.”

He added, “The real connections between people and the love associated with the game truly has been transcendent in my life, and I want to help our boys to experience that too.”

Braden Bromley will return as the junior varsity head coach, a position he has held for the past two seasons. Other staff members will be added later.