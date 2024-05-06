Pioneer boys lacrosse struggles in league

The Lehi boys lacrosse team has dropped three straight contests in strong Region 3 and has an overall mark of 5-9 coming into this final week of the regular season.

March 27: Lehi 11, Timpview 9

The Pioneers made a fast start in this contest, working up a 6-0 lead after the first period. Their scoring pace slowed after that but they were able to ride the early advantage to the victory. Senior goalkeeper Tyler Dajany helped lift Lehi over the Thunderbirds with 14 saves.

Senior attacker Justice Cooper led the offense with four goalsand one assist. Junior attacker Zxander Stanbrough added four goals, senior midfielder Hyrum Jensen netted two and senior attacker Brinton Pearson scored once with two gives. Junior attacker John Barry had one assist.

Junior midfielder Jared Christiansen collected 12-of-23 (52%) faceoffs while junior defender Kaiden Fiedler scooped up three ground balls and a takeaway.

March 29: Lehi 13, Springville 9

On the road, the Pioneers rode another early advantage to victory after a 6-2 start in the first quarter. The teams matched one another’s output in each of the remaining three periods. Dajany had seven saves in the win.

Pearson tallied four goals and one assist, Cooper had three goals and two assists and Stanbrough added two scores and three gives in the offensive effort. In addition, sophomore Reed Nielsen found the target twice, Barry had one goal and one assist, Jensen scored once and Dajany had a dish.

Christiansen was 16-of-24 (67%) in faceoffs won. Cooper got four ground balls, Pearson and Stanbrough gathered three ground balls apiece and Fiedler registered two takeaways.

April 9: Lehi 16, Mountain View 4

The Pioneers got offensive contributions from eight players in abig road victory over the Bruins with Dajany making 12 saves. Stanbrough scored five times, Pearson added four goals and two assists, and Cooper scored once with three gives in the effort.

Nielsen and Barry each netted two goals, sophomore midfielder Mason Heightman and Jensen scored once apiece and sophomore left side midfielder Alec Horne provided an assist. Fiedler picked up seven ground balls.

April 11: Box Elder 14, Lehi 12

The Pioneers came up just short in a closely-contested match with the Bees on the road. Dajany’s outstanding effort with 23 saves helped keep Lehi within reach.

Cooper had a standout game with three goals and five assists while Pearson netted four and Stanbrough scored three times with one give. Barry tallied two goals and Jensen, junior midfielder Blair Fish and senior midfielder Brennan Boyer made one apiece. Horne had an assist with four ground balls.

April 16: Maple Mountain 14, Lehi 8

The Golden Eagles scored at least three goals in each period to build up enough margin to get the win over the Pioneers at Lehi. Dajany collected 20 saves in the loss.

Pearson had a good outing on attack with five goals and one assist. Cooper and Stanbrough each scored once with two gives. Jensen found the target one time and Boyer made an assist. Barry got four ground balls and Fiedler picked up three.

April 18: Westlake 16, Lehi 5

Dajany had 11 saves but that wasn’t nearly enough in the region opener against the Thunder. Stanbrough got four goals and Pearson had the other one, with Cooper contributing two assists. Cooper and Stanbrough collected three ground balls apiece.

April 23: Lone Peak 19, Lehi 3

The powerful Knights ran away with this one on their home field. No additional information for the Pioneers was available for this contest.

April 25: Skyridge 20, Lehi 5

The homestanding Falcons blitzed the Pioneers in the first region meeting between the two programs. No additional information for the Pioneers was available for this contest.