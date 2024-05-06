Falcon boys lacrosse 4th in Region 3

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team earned a 2-3 record in their April games for an 8-4 overall mark. They are 1-2 in Region 3 contests, which puts them in fourth place with two league matches and four games overall left in the regular season coming into this week.

April 8: Viewmont 10, Skyridge 8

This was a close match throughout. The Falcons led 8-7 entering the fourth period but gave up three unanswered scores after that and the Vikings got the win. Junior netminder Jaxton Hansenhad 16 saves to help keep his team in the contest.

Senior Jace Anderson with three goals and senior Dawson Yateswith two goals and one assist led the attack. Sophomore Dylan Forsgren added two goals and sophomore Carson Butterfieldhad two gives. Junior Tevan Ward had the other assist.

Senior Gunner Hessing collected six ground balls and one takeaway. Sophomore Griffin Skarda had three ground balls and won seven faceoffs. Yates, Anderson and Forsgren also picked up three ground balls apiece.

April 12: Skyridge 8, Spanish Fork 7

The Falcons managed a narrow win over the Dons on the road. Hansen was a huge factor in the victory with 19 saves between the pipes.

Senior Isaac Battista scored three goals with one assist while Anderson scored twice and Butterfield had one goal and two gives. Sophomores Dominic Weaver and Dane Lambert each had one goal and one assist. Yates provided two gives.

Skarda gathered seven ground balls and won nine faceoffs. Butterfield and Anderson had three ground balls and one takeaway apiece. Hessing and sophomore Max Poecker each tallied two ground balls and two takeaways.

April 18: Lone Peak 8, Skyridge 4

In the Region 3 opener, the Falcons fell behind the Knights by two goals in the first quarter 2-4 and were never able to catch up. They went scoreless in the second and third and got their last two goals in the fourth period. No additional information was available on this contest.

April 23: American Fork 18, Skyridge 11

The Falcons scored well against the Cavemen but gave up a bit too much to prevail. No additional information was available on this contest.

April 25: Skyridge 20, Lehi 5

The Falcons got their first league win when they hosted the Pioneers. Hansen played all but the final two minutes in goal and got the win with nine saves. Sophomore Spencer Boyd finished out the game in the net and made one save.

Forsgren had a productive outing with four goals and one assist, while Ward and Anderson each had three scores and two gives. Senior Isaac Battista had three goals and one assist.

Lambert and senior Tyler Bettinson each scored twice. Butterfield and Weaver added one goal and three gives each. Sophomore Cabell Buechner netted one with one assist.

Senior Harold Knuteson with four ground balls and five takeaways along with senior Tyler Bettinson with five ground balls and three takeaways turned in superlative defensive games. Skarda won 13 faceoffs along with scooping up five ground balls. Weaver also gathered five ground balls.