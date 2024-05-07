Falcon girls lacrosse ends league in 3rd

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team made a strong showing in Region 3 play with a 7-3 record to finish in third place. With one non-league game remaining coming into this week, the Falcons are 11-4 overall.

April 16: Skyridge 12, Westlake 9

The Falcons defeated the Thunder at home. The attackers had a balanced outing, with seniors Tiger Parkin and Kacee Kelley plus sophomore Tessa Jamison each contributing three goals. Senior midfielder Kyli Haws added one goal and two assists plus gathered 10 ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Senior defender Chloe Hammond scored once and got three ground balls. Senior attacker Hadley Orcutt also hit the target and senior midfielder Aubree Cox made a give.

Parkin picked up seven ground balls. Sophomore defender Katina Workman tallied two ground balls and caused three turnovers. Seniors Eliza White and Grace Brimhall split time between the pipes and registered 10 and six saves, respectively.

April 18: Lone Peak 15, Skyridge 11

The Falcons played hard at home but couldn’t quite keep up with the Knights. Haws had three goals and one assist along with eight ground balls and five draw controls.

Advertisement

Jamison scored four times and Kelley twice. Hammond and Orcutt provided one goal each. Parkin, Kelley and Cox tallied four ground balls apiece. White had six saves and Brimhall four in the loss.

April 22: Olympus 21, Skyridge 5

The Falcons struggled to find the net on the road in a non-league contest. Kelley scored twice and also picked up three ground balls. Jamison had two goals and Haws one with one assist. Parkin had three ground balls. White made five saves in her half.

April 23: Skyridge 15, American Fork 5

Jamison tallied five goals and Kelley four to lead the Falconattack against the Cavemen at home. Orcutt scored three times while Parkin and Hammond had one goal and one assist each and Cox scored once.

Haws had one assist but made a big defensive contribution with 11 ground balls, six caused turnovers, six draw controls and one save. Parkin got five ground balls. White totaled six saves and Brimhall got three.

April 25: Skyridge 16, Lehi 9

The Falcons topped the Pioneers at their place with eight goals in each period. Jamison had an offensive outburst yielding seven goals and one assist in the contest. Haws had another impressive all-around game with two scores, two gives, 12 ground balls, two caused turnovers and seven draw controls.

Advertisement

Kelley added three goals, one assist, seven ground balls and six draw controls. Hammond scored twice while Orcutt and Parkin got one goal each and Cox provided an assist. Parkin gathered four ground balls and senior defender Lily Withers had three.

April 30: Skyridge 7, Pleasant Grove 5

The Falcons earned a 5-3 edge in the first half and that was enough to carry them to victory over the Vikings on their field as the teams played evenly through the second period with two goals apiece.

Jamison scored four times and Parkin had one goal and one assist with five ground balls and four draw controls. Haws found the target once with five ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Hammond also had one goal and Kelley made one assist. Sophomore defender Madelyn Coton tallied three ground balls and three cause turnovers. Brimhall had 10 saves and White six to help their team to the tight league win.

May 2: Skyridge 14, Westlake 3

Cox had a superlative outing against the Thunder on the road, scoring five times along with scooping up four ground balls and causing three turnovers. Jamison added three goals, Orcutt had one plus two assists and Haws scored twice with four ground balls.

Parkin posted one goal and one assist while Kelley had a give with seven ground balls and four draw controls. White had three saves.