Pioneer girls lacrosse ends 4th in league

The Lehi girls lacrosse team finished the Region 3 season in fourth place with a 4-6 mark. With two non-league games remaining, the Pioneers were 5-9 overall coming into this week.

April 16: Pleasant Grove 15, Lehi 9

The Pioneers trailed by just one goal 6-7 at the half on the road, but the Vikings outscored them 8-3 the rest of the way to pick up the win. Sophomore Kate Prettyman and junior Charity Whitehead each took a period in goal and made four and five saves, respectively.

Seven players contributed to the offensive totals, with seniors Hannah Lindsay and Camree Kenison scoring two goals apiece to lead the way. Kenison also had six draw controls.

Senior Brinley Buhler had one goal and one assist, while the other scores came from senior Alexis Atkin, freshman Kylie Johnson, freshman Tilly Poulton and sophomore Hannah Jorgensen. Senior Mia Richards collected three ground balls and caused one turnover.

April 18: Lehi 16, Westlake 11

The Pioneers picked up a big Region 3 win on the road. Buhler led the attack with four goals and one give while Poulton scored three times and Alexis Atkin and Kenison added two goals apiece.

Johnson, Hannah Lindsay and sophomore Ashlynn Atkin each made one goal and one assist. Senior Jayda Harris and Jorgensen also scored and senior Mia Rich made one give.

Advertisement

Jorgensen collected four ground balls while senior Brooklyn Lindsay caused two turnovers. Hannah Lindsay led in draw controls with six. Whitehead had seven saves and Prettyman had six.

April 23: Lone Peak 11, Lehi 7

The Pioneers came up a little short against the Knights at home. Kenison tallied two goals and one assist while Buhler scored once with two gives and Poulton had one goal and one assist.

Alexis Atkin, Ashlynn Atkin and freshman Maddison Youngerscored once each. Prettyman made eight saves in her half and Whitehead collected three in her turn.

April 25: Skyridge 16, Lehi 9

Prettyman and Whitehead each yielded eight goals and made four saves in their respective periods as the visiting Falcons topped the Pioneers. Jorgensen netted two goals and an assist while Poulton and Kenison each hit the target twice.

Buhler had one goal and one assist, Ashlynn Atkin scored once and Hannah Lindsay made one give. Richards scooped up five ground balls and Rich collected three. Poulton caused two turnovers.

April 30: Lehi 18, American Fork 9

Advertisement

The Pioneers doubled up the Cavemen on the road, led by an outstanding effort from Kenison with four goals, one assist, two ground balls, three caused turnovers and seven draw controls. Prettyman went the distance between the pipes and posted 12 saves.

Buhler scored four times, Jorgensen had three goals and Hannah Lindsay scored twice. Poulton and Ashlynn Atkin tallied one goal and one assist apiece. Lehi’s other scores came from Harris, Johnson and sophomore Mylie Larsen. Richards snagged four ground balls.

May 2: Pleasant Grove 7, Lehi 2

The Pioneers struggled to find the net when playing the Vikings in an overall low-scoring contest. Kenison made five draw controls and combined with Rich to provide the Lehi goals. Prettyman had four saves and Whitehead two.