Lehi Arts Council presents “Daddy Long Legs,” a musical romance by John Caird and Paul Gordon. “Daddy Long Legs” is directed by Brighton Sloan with music direction from Rex Kocherhans. Performances will be held May 3-18, with shows on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. The performances include a matinee on May 11 and May 18 at 2:00 p.m., Lehi Arts Center, 685 N. Center St. in Lehi.

The musical is based on the 1912 novel by Jean Webster. Set in turn-of-the-century New England, it tells the story of Jerusha Abbott, the oldest orphan in the John Grier Home. A mysterious benefactor agrees to send her to college under the condition that she write him a letter once a month. Not knowing who her aid is, she dubs him “Daddy Long Legs.” The Lehi Arts Council beautifully tells the story of self-discovery in their production of “Daddy Long Legs.”

The show is double-casted with four remarkably talented actors. The performance features live musicians – a cellist, pianist and guitarist.

Cast A: Kelsea Smellie as Jerusha and Christian Wawro as Jervis.

Cast B: Sydney Dameron as Jerusha and Bronson Dameron as Jervis.

Theatergoers won’t want to miss this heartwarming and, at times, humorous performance. Tickets are available at lehiarts.org.