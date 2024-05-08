Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Boys soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Lehi’s Cooper Lewis headed to Saint Mary’s after mission

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls lacrosse ends 4th in league

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls lacrosse ends league in 3rd

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys lacrosse 4th in Region 3

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys lacrosse struggles in league

Lehi Sports

Perfect pass: Reed Bromley takes the reins as LHS boys hoops coach

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball knotted in league standings

Lehi Sports

Lehi baseball in Region 3 logjam

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball riding a win streak

Lehi Sports

Boys soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Published

2 hours ago

on

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Skyridge

Season record: 6-4 Region 3 (3rd), 8-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 22 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Falcons will sit out the first round of the tournament and will host No. 9 Salt Lake Academy (9-5-0) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the second round. The winner of that contest gets rewarded with a trip to No. 1 Farmington (13-1) in the quarterfinal round on May 16.

Advertisement

Lehi

Season record: 0-10 Region 3 (6th), 2-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 19 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 18 in 6A, 66 statewide

Next contest: May 10

Prospects: The Pioneers have had a difficult season. They will play in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Friday at No. 14 Mountain Ridge (6-8-0) with a scheduled game time of 4 p.m.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *