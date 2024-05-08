Boys soccer tourney: Lehi plays Friday, Skyridge on Tuesday

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys soccer team is positioned entering the state tournament.

Skyridge

Season record: 6-4 Region 3 (3rd), 8-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 22 statewide

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Falcons will sit out the first round of the tournament and will host No. 9 Salt Lake Academy (9-5-0) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the second round. The winner of that contest gets rewarded with a trip to No. 1 Farmington (13-1) in the quarterfinal round on May 16.

Lehi

Season record: 0-10 Region 3 (6th), 2-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 19 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 18 in 6A, 66 statewide

Next contest: May 10

Prospects: The Pioneers have had a difficult season. They will play in the first round of the 6A state tournament on Friday at No. 14 Mountain Ridge (6-8-0) with a scheduled game time of 4 p.m.