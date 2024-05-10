ASD holds open house to showcase student-built home in American Fork

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Every year, students from the Alpine School District (ASD) enroll in the undertaking of building a house from the ground up. This incredible opportunity is given to students enrolled in certain Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes, specifically Building Construction and Interior Design 3. This year, the northern build took place in American Fork.

Although most students enrolled in the program have little to no commercial building experience, the CTE programs gradually build up to the large project for the students’ senior year of high school. Students spend two hours daily at the construction site, learning from experienced professionals and teachers. They receive a wide variety of training including concrete foundations, framing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC, flooring, painting, and carpentry.

After completing the program, students have access to a world of possibilities. Many students pursue a career in construction through college, job experiences, or trade school. The house-building process helps the students develop the passion and skills needed for the challenging career field.

To celebrate the students’ achievements and display their work, the house is open to the public today from 8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 743 South 290 West, American Fork.