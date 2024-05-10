Connect with us

Education

ASD holds open house to showcase student-built home in American Fork

Education

Orem, Vineyard, Lindon and Pleasant Grove choose to "wait and see" on ASD split

Education

Curtis Center holds ribbon cutting

Education

Lehi votes to start ASD exit with AF, Highland, Alpine and Cedar Hills

Education

Race to the ballot is on for Alpine School District split

Education

Alpine School District Accent on Excellence Awards for 2024

Education

North Point Elementary community honors retiring kindergarten teacher after 36 years

Education

Lehi’s Utah Military Academy student body officers earn national award

Education

33 ASD administrators were compensated over $200k in 2023

Education

Skyridge Drama Team places first in Sweepstakes at region competition

Education

ASD holds open house to showcase student-built home in American Fork

Published

5 hours ago

on

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Every year, students from the Alpine School District (ASD) enroll in the undertaking of building a house from the ground up. This incredible opportunity is given to students enrolled in certain Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes, specifically Building Construction and Interior Design 3. This year, the northern build took place in American Fork.

Although most students enrolled in the program have little to no commercial building experience, the CTE programs gradually build up to the large project for the students’ senior year of high school. Students spend two hours daily at the construction site, learning from experienced professionals and teachers. They receive a wide variety of training including concrete foundations, framing, plumbing, electrical work, HVAC, flooring, painting, and carpentry.

After completing the program, students have access to a world of possibilities. Many students pursue a career in construction through college, job experiences, or trade school. The house-building process helps the students develop the passion and skills needed for the challenging career field.

To celebrate the students’ achievements and display their work, the house is open to the public today from 8 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 743 South 290 West, American Fork.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *