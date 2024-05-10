Lehi High School teacher hospitalized after welding accident

The Alpine School District and Lehi Police Department released the following statement when reached Friday afternoon:

A teacher at Lehi High School was injured in a tragic, very unfortunate accident today during a class. He has been taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. No students were injured.

Lehi Police and Lehi Fire responded immediately to the accident. The area is secured and there are no additional risks to students or others who may be visiting the school. Parents of all Lehi High students have been notified regarding the accident and about support services and crisis counseling available to them.

We extend our deepest concern to the teacher involved and their family during this difficult time. We are grateful that no students were injured in the accident and we appreciate the swift and professional response from Lehi Fire and Police. We continue to work with our first responder partners to ensure our school community is safe and informed.

We are also grateful to our outstanding school administrators, who always lead their faculty, staff, students, and families with sensitivity and compassion.