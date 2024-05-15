Lehi’s MTECH celebrates largest ever graduating class

Connect with us

LEHI,UT- Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) is celebrating its largest graduating class ever, with 2600 students recognized during the 2024 commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 14, at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

“We are excited to recognize our students who have dedicated time and hard work in and outside the classroom,” said President Clay Christensen about MTECH’s graduates. “As each student receives their well-earned certificate and turns their tassel, they leave with the reassurance, support, knowledge, and skills to improve their lives and community.”

Facts about MTECH’s 2024 graduates:

• This year, the graduating class will generate nearly $450 million annually into Utah’s economy. 

• 30.15% of MTECH students are in high school and attend tuition-free. High school students represent the largest such cohort at a technical college in the state. 

• 99.7% of MTECH students will graduate with no educational debt.

Additionally, MTECH students contributed to an 84% graduation rate, 88% job or higher education placement, and a 99% licensure rate. Tuesday’s event celebrated students from all programs, including the Clyde School of Trades, and the schools of Apprenticeship, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Services, and Technology

