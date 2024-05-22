Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Pioneers punch ticket to baseball title series

Lehi Sports

Falcon bikers seeking help raising funds for cancer-stricken teammate

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys soccer falls to top seed in quarters

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area tracksters peak at state meet

Lehi Sports

Skyridge, Lehi softball teams start tourney Thursday

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls lacrosse opens playoffs with win

Lehi Sports

LHS boys volleyball gets tourney win

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys soccer tops RSL to advance

Lehi Sports

Falcon softball topples #1 Silverwolves

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area tracksters earn state spots at region meet

Lehi Sports

Pioneers punch ticket to baseball title series

Published

3 hours ago

on

The No. 5 Lehi High School baseball team came from behind to upset No. 4 Riverton in the Bracket 1 final Wednesday (May 22) evening to earn a spot in the 6A championship series to be played Friday and Saturday.

The Pioneers await the winner of the Bracket 2 tiebreaker game between No. 3 Mountain Ridge and No. 10 Corner Canyon, to be played tomorrow afternoon at BYU.

The first game of the title series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at UVU. The second game will be played Saturday, followed by a tiebreaker if necessary.

Lehi defeated #13 Layton to advance to bracket play. The Pioneers beat the Silverwolves on Monday, upset No. 1 American Fork on Tuesday, and then had to play Riverton again tonight after the Silverwolves eliminated the Cavemen.

In Wednesday’s bracket final, Riverton took the initial lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lehi finally pushed one across in the top of the sixth to match that, but the Silverwolvesresponded to take the lead again with another run in the bottom half in this tense pitcher’s duel.

The Pioneers quickly loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and went on to plate four runs. Junior Mays Madsen slammed the door shut on the Silverwolves in the bottom half to secure the 5-2 win.

Junior Kowen Walker got the start on the bump and Madsen got the win.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *