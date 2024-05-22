Pioneers punch ticket to baseball title series

The No. 5 Lehi High School baseball team came from behind to upset No. 4 Riverton in the Bracket 1 final Wednesday (May 22) evening to earn a spot in the 6A championship series to be played Friday and Saturday.

The Pioneers await the winner of the Bracket 2 tiebreaker game between No. 3 Mountain Ridge and No. 10 Corner Canyon, to be played tomorrow afternoon at BYU.

The first game of the title series is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at UVU. The second game will be played Saturday, followed by a tiebreaker if necessary.

Lehi defeated #13 Layton to advance to bracket play. The Pioneers beat the Silverwolves on Monday, upset No. 1 American Fork on Tuesday, and then had to play Riverton again tonight after the Silverwolves eliminated the Cavemen.

In Wednesday’s bracket final, Riverton took the initial lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lehi finally pushed one across in the top of the sixth to match that, but the Silverwolvesresponded to take the lead again with another run in the bottom half in this tense pitcher’s duel.

The Pioneers quickly loaded the bases in the top of the seventh and went on to plate four runs. Junior Mays Madsen slammed the door shut on the Silverwolves in the bottom half to secure the 5-2 win.

Junior Kowen Walker got the start on the bump and Madsen got the win.