Pioneer pair place at girls state golf

Two members of the Lehi girls golf team made the cut after the first day of the 6A state tournament, played May 20-21 at the Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on the Gold circuit.Junior Tacee Hess and senior Brecklynn Wilson represented the Pioneers in the full two-day event.

Lehi came in sixth overall in the Region 3 standings as they moved up to the top level of competition this season. The team posted an adjusted stroke average of 406, trailing Pleasant Groveat 392.4.

Hess was a region medalist, coming in seventh place with an average adjusted score of 82.4. No other Lehi girls finished in the top 20 of the individual league medalist race.

At the state meet, Lone Peak was once again the overwhelming title winner at 594 (+18), 74 strokes better than second-place Fremont.

Hess improved her 5A state mark from last year by six strokes and finished in eighth place with a combined 158 (+14). Shecarded an 82 for the rainy first round but shaved six strokes from that total the second day for a 76.

Wilson made the cut after a solid 92 in the difficult first-day conditions. She finished the meet with a combined score of 203 (+59), tying her for 54th place.

The other state participants for Lehi did not advance from the first round. They included freshman Remi Fossum (+35), sophomore Oaklee Smith (+40), sophomore Grace Worsley(+45) and junior Jocelyn Egbert (+57).

The Pioneers were tied for the best score of the seven teams that missed the cut after the first day of the tournament.