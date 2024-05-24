Falcon girls golf places at State

The Skyridge girls golf team finished in ninth place at the 6A state tournament, played May 20-21 at the Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway on the Gold circuit.

The squad posted a combined score of 760 (+184). Lone Peak was once again the overwhelming title winner at 594 (+18), 74strokes better than second-place Fremont.

The Falcons earned third place in Region 3 play with a stroke average of 359.7, behind the Knights at 294.5 and American Fork at 345.3. Skyridge senior Addie Branham finished in eighth place in the league medalist standings with an average adjusted score of 84.9.

The Falcons shot a combined 387 in the rainy first round at the state event but improved their score by 14 strokes on the second day as they carded a combined 373. They trailed Riverton by 16strokes and beat out Syracuse by 13 strokes in the two-day team standings.

Branham was also the top individual placer at State for the Falcons. She shot a 95 in the first round but improved by cutting12 strokes from her total the second day to end up tied for 25thplace with a combined 178 (+34), three strokes better than her state total a year ago.

Junior Lani Haws was next in for the team at 183 (+39), tying for 29th place. She carded a 90 the first day and 93 the second.

The team’s other representatives at the tournament were junior Claire Peterson, tied for 48th place at 196 (+52); sophomore Whitney Hymas, tied for 54th at 203 (+59); sophomore Tori Wilson, tied for 63rd at 213 (+69); and senior Aeryn Hwang, tied for 69th at 217 (+73).