BREAKING NEWS: Lehi Pioneers beat Corner Canyon for 6A baseball crown

The No. 5 Lehi High School baseball team came from behind in the sixth inning for the third time in the tournament and beat No. 10 Corner Canyon to secure the 6A state title on Saturday (May 25) at Utah Valley University’s UCCU ballpark.

After the Chargers won Game 2 earlier in the evening 5-3, Lehi was forced to a third game. It was a close, back-and-forth contest, but Corner Canyon got its first lead at 5-3 in the fourth inning.

The Pioneers got one score back in the bottom half but left two men stranded and still trailed by one run entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

Senior first baseman Tanner Heaps opened the turn with a single over second base. The Charger catcher then made a great play for an out on a bunt attempt. Junior second baseman Ozzie Williams next singled to right field and Heaps went to third.

Corner Canyon brought in a new pitcher, and he walked junior shortstop Mays Madsen to load the bases. The next hitter flew out to short right, but sophomore designated hitter Cole Ybarra was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run home, leaving the bases still loaded.

Junior catcher Brandon Manookin stepped up and drove a singledeep into left field, allowing two runs to score before Ybarra was thrown out trying to reach third.

It was then senior leftie Caleb Crutchfield’s task to shut the Chargers down. Their first two hitters each singled, but Crutchfield struck out the last three batters to end the contest and start the celebration for Lehi in front of a crowd estimated at more than 5,000.

