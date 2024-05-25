Connect with us

Lehi Sports

BREAKING NEWS: Lehi Pioneers beat Corner Canyon for 6A baseball crown

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls golf places at State

Lehi Sports

Pioneer pair place at girls state golf

Lehi Sports

Pioneers punch ticket to baseball title series

Lehi Sports

Falcon bikers seeking help raising funds for cancer-stricken teammate

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys soccer falls to top seed in quarters

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area tracksters peak at state meet

Lehi Sports

Skyridge, Lehi softball teams start tourney Thursday

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls lacrosse opens playoffs with win

Lehi Sports

LHS boys volleyball gets tourney win

Lehi Sports

BREAKING NEWS: Lehi Pioneers beat Corner Canyon for 6A baseball crown

Published

4 hours ago

on

The No. 5 Lehi High School baseball team came from behind in the sixth inning for the third time in the tournament and beat No. 10 Corner Canyon to secure the 6A state title on Saturday (May 25) at Utah Valley University’s UCCU ballpark.

After the Chargers won Game 2 earlier in the evening 5-3, Lehi was forced to a third game. It was a close, back-and-forth contest, but Corner Canyon got its first lead at 5-3 in the fourth inning.

The Pioneers got one score back in the bottom half but left two men stranded and still trailed by one run entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

Senior first baseman Tanner Heaps opened the turn with a single over second base. The Charger catcher then made a great play for an out on a bunt attempt. Junior second baseman Ozzie Williams next singled to right field and Heaps went to third.

Corner Canyon brought in a new pitcher, and he walked junior shortstop Mays Madsen to load the bases. The next hitter flew out to short right, but sophomore designated hitter Cole Ybarra was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run home, leaving the bases still loaded.

Junior catcher Brandon Manookin stepped up and drove a singledeep into left field, allowing two runs to score before Ybarra was thrown out trying to reach third.

It was then senior leftie Caleb Crutchfield’s task to shut the Chargers down. Their first two hitters each singled, but Crutchfield struck out the last three batters to end the contest and start the celebration for Lehi in front of a crowd estimated at more than 5,000. 

For all the information from the tournament with photos and comments, be sure to check out the May 30 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *