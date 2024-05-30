Utah County Clerk’s Office receives honorable mention in 2023 U.S. Election Assistance Commission Clearinghouse Awards

Provo, UT – The Elections Division of the Utah County Clerk’s Office received an honorable mention today in the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) 2023 Clearinghouse Awards program. Specifically, the Elections Division was honored in the category of “Distinguished Voter Education and Communications Initiatives” for its improved voting instructions guide.



The newly revamped guide, which accompanies all ballots, has been redesigned to be both sleek and user-friendly. Key features of the updated guide include:



• clearer instructions on how to vote

• enhanced guidance for voters with disabilities

• emphasis on the several ways in which ballots can be returned

• information on important election dates

• a website and QR code for voters to track their ballots

• social media information to stay updated



Additionally, the guide aims to reduce the number of late postmarked ballots by advising voters who mail their ballots on the deadline date to ensure they are postmarked at a post office counter.



Aaron Davidson, the Utah County Clerk, expressed his enthusiasm for the recognition: “I am thrilled to see our Elections Division receive this prestigious honorable mention from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in improving the voting experience for our citizens. Our commitment to serving the public each and every day is unwavering, and this recognition reinforces our determination to make voting as accessible and straightforward as possible. I am incredibly proud of our team’s efforts to innovate and implement best practices in election administration.”



Receiving this recognition is especially noteworthy because, according to an email from the EAC announcing the honorable mention recipients, a record number of entries were submitted in 2023 from elections offices across the country. The full list of Clearinghouse Award honorable mentions can be accessed at https://www.eac.gov/election-officials/2023-clearie-honorable- mentions-awardees.



About the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC): The EAC is an independent, bipartisan commission created to assist election officials in improving the administration of elections and to help Americans participate in the voting process. The EAC provides resources, guidelines, and best practices for election administration across the United States. More information can be found at https://www.eac.gov/about.