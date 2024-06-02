Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2024
May 2024 vs. (2023)
Homes sold: 94 (132)
Average home price: $613,253 ($645,778)
Median home price: $537,000 ($518,600)
Average days on the market: 36 (51)
Average square feet: 2,853 (2,789)
Average price per square foot: $219.54 ($234.26)
Most expensive home sold: $1,825,000 / 7 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,437 sq. ft. / .40 acres
Least expensive home sold: $335,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 187 (existing homes) and 129 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 58
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 6/2
