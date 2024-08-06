Lehi’s Marsha Mark-Baird shares Olympic experience

Longtime Lehi resident Marsha Mark-Baird wakes at 4 a.m. each morning to train at the gym. After a full day of work, Mark-Baird trains a few more hours on campus at BYU. As a former collegiate heptathlete and Olympian, Mark-Baird knows that hard work, discipline and hours of training can reap success both on and off the track.

Baird was born on the island of Trinidad and raised in a small town in Trinidad and Tobago. She grew up playing sports and learned at a young age that “if you want something, you have to work hard for it.”

“My athletic career began in elementary school, where my teachers, Mr. Kato, Mr. Swan and Mr. Porterlee, coached me on the long jump,” Mark-Baird said. “Later, in middle and high school, my development continued when another coach, Kenny Bumudez, saw me play cricket. He thought it would be a great idea for me to throw the javelin because I could throw the ball from the outfield into the catcher’s hand frequently.”

After her success in school athletics, Mark-Baird moved to the U.S. to attend Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) at 19 and started competing in the heptathlon, a seven-part track and field event including hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200-meter dash, long jump, javelin and 800-meter run.

“At the time, I only knew how to throw javelin and long jump. At Ricks, I had to learn how to hurdle, high jump and throw the shot put. I had never run the 800 meters but was determined to do well. I quickly learned those events my first year and got better than most of my teammates who had taught me those new events,” said Mark-Baird. “It was a steep and difficult learning curve for me.”

Within months, Mark-Baird broke school records as she refined her athletic ability. After completing two years at Ricks, Mark-Baird transferred to BYU in Provo, where she received a scholarship to participate in the heptathlon events. She flourished with the coaching staff and her teammates and eventually placed fourth at the 1998 NCAA Championship.

At BYU, Mark-Baird also enhanced her education endeavors, earning a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in social work studies. She met her husband, Greg, in 1999 while at BYU, and they ultimately found their way to Lehi, where they have resided for 20 years. They are the parents of three sons. All three have attended Sego Lily Elementary, Lehi Junior High and Skyridge High School. Their oldest is currently playing football for Southern Utah University.

While at BYU, Mark-Baird’s coach approached her with the idea of her competing for Trinidad at the Olympics.

“The coach at BYU suggested that I train for Trinidad to compete at the Olympics, and I was like, ‘No.’ I told my coach that my dream was to travel to watch the Olympics, not to compete because I didn’t feel like I could be good enough,” said Mark-Baird.

Mark-Baird vigorously prepared for the 2000 summer games.

“I was accustomed to being disciplined in my training. I went to college and trained to compete. It wasn’t different for the Olympics, as I went to work and trained to compete. I never missed practices as a high school and college athlete and always strived to give 110%. Training to compete as an Olympian didn’t feel different; my work ethic and discipline were the same. I had to up my game in certain aspects with what the coach had me do, but I wasn’t overwhelmed. I just went to work,” said Mark-Baird.

She exceeded her expectations as she made history in 2000 as the first athlete from Trinidad and Tobago to compete in the heptathlon, where she placed twenty-second in the Sydney Olympics.

In 2004, she competed again, this time in the Athens Olympic games, where she placed twenty-fifth with a then-national record and her personal best score of 5962 points. Leading up to her Olympic career, Mark-Baird earned a silver medal in heptathlon at the 1998 Central American and Caribbean Games in Maracaibo, Venezuela. She also set her sights on competing at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but fell short of the qualifying mark.

Mark-Baird felt her biggest challenge as an Olympic athlete was qualifying to compete. “Both times I went to the Olympics, it took me several attempts to make the standard,” she said.

She described competing in the 2000 Olympics as “magical.”

“Walking into the stadium for the first time in Sydney in 2000 was the greatest moment. The magic I still feel inside from that moment is indescribable,” she said.

She again felt greatly supported as she competed in Athens during her second Olympic games. “Greece was the most fun competition. It was an epic event,” said Mark-Baird. “I had my college teammate and coach by my side in Greece. It was the best feeling of support,” she added.

Meeting the standard to qualify was the best moment of Mark-Baird’s training and experience competing at the Olympics both times.

“Making the standard was a milestone because that was what I needed to do, and in doing so, there was nothing else to stop me,” said Mark-Baird. “Qualifying and making the standard for the Olympics is the greatest accomplishment for athletes, but it doesn’t come easy. All athletes who want to achieve the Olympic standard need to put in the work and sacrifice to get there. What makes it so great is that nobody can take that accomplishment from you, as it is an incredible honor to qualify to compete as an Olympian.”

Today, Mark-Baird’s life is busy. She is a social worker for the Provo City School District and supports her sons at their football games, track meets and band competitions. Mark-Baird finds the time to work at BYU summer camps and host clinics. She also trains athletes for the Masters competitions and makes a great “workout buddy.” Mark-Baird is passionate about her role as a social worker and loves being a mom.

“I also compete, officiate at college track meets, go on dates with my sweetie, and do whatever else being a mother, wife and friend entails,” said Mark-Baird.

Mark-Baird is still competing at an athlete Masters level. She competed at the World Masters Games in Perth, Australia, several years ago, where she won a gold medal in the long jump, heptathlon and javelin. She also won a silver medal in the 80-meter hurdles. Her goal for the future is to create a Utah Masters track club.

Growing up, Mark-Baird never dreamed of being an Olympian. “My dream as a child was to ride a horse, my second dream was to come to America, and my third dream was to travel and attend the Olympics. I never actually thought I would be an athlete and compete at the Olympics. That was beyond my dreams, and I feel so blessed.”

“As I reflect on my experience as an Olympic athlete, I feel like it wasn’t just me. I believe Heavenly Father blessed me with a gift so I could uplift other people by sharing my talent and experiences. Because I am so grateful for that opportunity, I have spent a lot of time within my church and my community, at schools and businesses volunteering as a motivational speaker and sharing my stories with so many. I feel so much love for people, and I hope to be their friend and to motivate them like so many have done for me,” added Mark-Baird.

She wants to remind everyone that, without effort, you will not accomplish your goals.

“When you are competing or if you have a goal, you have to work to succeed. It is always best to compete against yourself and not with the other athletes or the field. If you compete against yourself in life, you will improve every time you step on the field and try,” said Mark-Baird. “Failure is part of the process. You must fail if you want success. I have failed a lot more times than I have succeeded.”

Currently, you will find Mark-Baird at home intensely watching the 2024 Olympic games from her “Olympic chair” in her living room. She has her water mug beside her as she cheers on the athletes experiencing “magic,” including one athlete from Idaho, Chari Hawkins, who shares the same coach Mark-Baird trained under in college, Craig Poole.

Mark-Baird encourages anyone who wants to compete at the Masters level to contact her so she can help train them. She also asks that any organizations interested in sponsoring a Masters track club contact her.

Mark-Baird can be found on social media atfacebook.com/marshasmasters.