Lehi’s Barnes inducted into Utah Softball Hall of Fame

Bret Carter | Guest Writer

On Friday, August 2, Harold “Ginn” Barnes was inducted into the Utah Softball Hall of Fame. Barnes, 55, has lived in Lehi his entire life. He played baseball for the Lehi Pioneers and was introduced to the game of men’s fastpitch softball during his high school years by his father, Marlin Barnes, who was a lifelong fastpitch player for multiple church and club teams.

For decades, Lehi was a hotbed for men’s fastpitch, and Ginn made a name for himself as a power hitter from the right side of the plate. He was also a talented pitcher and, at one point, was rated as a “Major” level pitcher by the American Softball Association.

Barnes competed with local teams such as Mountain West Off-Road and First Storage Rental and advanced to play with teams such as Page Brake and other nationally acclaimed clubs. He has collected multiple Utah State Championships, USA Softball All-American awards and several NAFA All-World accolades. Most impressively, however, he’s the only Utahn to have received All-World and MVP honors after winning the ISC II World Series title with Page Brake in 2017. These are just a few of the accolades that decorate his resume.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Barnes. “There are a lot of great fastpitch players in Utah, so to be inducted into the Hall of Fame is quite the honor.” After taking pictures with friends and family, Steve Black, one of Ginn’s long-time teammates, said he couldn’t think of anyone more deserving.

His talents as a player aren’t the only factor that earned his Hall of Fame induction. Barnes has coached at all levels of the game. He has spent years helping coach the softball teams at Lehi High School, Skyridge High School, Snow College, and Brigham Young University.

While Barnes plays less than he used to, that still doesn’t stop him from competing when he has the opportunity and the time. In 2022, he won the ISC Master’s World Series, and at the end of the summer, he will compete in the NAFA World Series, hoping to add another medal to his trophy room.