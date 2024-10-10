Pioneers fall at Lone Peak

In a game that went down literally to the last play, the Lehi High School football team let one get away from them as they were outlasted by Lone Peak 24-21 on the road Thursday (Oct. 10).

The Knights took a quick lead two minutes into the contest with a 55-yard passing touchdown. However, the PAT was missed, leaving the score at 6-0.

The next two Pioneer drives were nearing the red zone when they gave the ball away, first with a fumble and then an interception. The Lehi defense prevented any damage after the first one and limited the consequences of the second turnover to a 28-yard field goal.

That, however, turned out to be the difference in the game, though no one knew it at the time. The Pioneers came right back with a two-play drive as senior quarterback Jett Niu connected two long throws with junior wide receiver Legend Glasker, the second for a 43-yard score.

The Lehi defense forced a punt to end Lone Peak’s subsequent possession, and once again the Pioneers made quick work of the points game. Niu hit senior Mays Madsen for one big gain, and then junior running back Devaughn Eka broke through the line and sped 46 yards for the touchdown.

Senior kicker Gavin Fenn made the PAT to give the visitors their only lead of the night at 14-9 with 3:42 left to the break.

The Knights answered with a touchdown in the final minute and converted a halfback pass for a two-point conversion to retake the lead 17-14.

Advertisement

The Pioneers got close enough to make a field-goal attempt before the clock ran out, but a bad snap prevented the kick from being taken.

The third quarter was another long stretch of ball exchanges until Lone Peak managed another touchdown to go up 24-14 with 1:27 remaining in the period.

The ball went back and forth a few more times before Glasker made a spectacular one-handed grab in the end zone at the 6:03 mark to draw Lehi nearer again.

The defense forced a punt to get the ball back with 1:43 to play. A 53-yard completion to Galsker put the Pioneers on the LP 11-yard line, but a couple of critical errors in the final series caused the clock to run out before Lehi could get any points on the board.

For more details and photos from this contest, check out the Oct. 17 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

The Pioneers will welcome Pleasant Grove on Wednesday (Oct. 16) for Senior Night to end the regular season. Kickoff time is 7 p.m.