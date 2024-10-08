Skyridge bikers qualify 94 for state races

The Skyridge mountain biking team finished the regular season in second place by just 15 points to Lone Peak in Region 5. The Falcons defeated the Knights by slim margins in the second and fourth events this year.

Scores from the first race were not counted towards the cumulative total because adverse conditions made it impossible to complete the event. Individual category races were either shortened or cancelled altogether.

Skyridge has advanced five girls and 12 boys to the state varsity races, as well as senior Calvin Smith in the Varsity Boys Adaptive category. The team has 94 state qualifiers overall.

In the Varsity Boys division, senior Michael Arbuckle leads the charge with a third overall finish. Senior Sam Rainer and sophomore Easton Day tied for fifth place in the region.

They will be joined by Elliot Tippetts, Sean Macfarlane, Cutler Reschke, Ammon Demordaunt, Owen Cuthbert, Zachary Child, Cole Taylor, Austin Taylor and Simon Nelson.

Junior Anna Van Horn leads the Varsity Girls group after finishing fourth overall in the region. The teammates joining her for the state race include Kaitlyn Brown, Kinley Quintero, Olivia Shuey and Kenaddie Custer.

Sophomore Dallin Butterfield came in third and sophomore Milo Peterson was fifth overall in the JV A Boys category. Also of note, Judd Eldredge was the Region 5 champion in the Freshman B Boys.

Other top-five placers include senior Evan Reese, third in JV B Boys; freshman Charly Price, third in JV C Girls; and Boston Eldredge, fifth in Freshman B Boys.

Advertisement

The Utah High School State MTB Championships are scheduled for October 18-19 in Cedar City.