Last of ‘old iron bridges’ celebrated

Approximately 50 people came out on a cold and cloudy Saturday morning in March to celebrate the unveiling of the Jordan River Bridge historic marker, which commemorates the last of the old iron bridges crossing the Jordan River.

With the bridge in the background, Dan Olds, member of the Lehi Historical Society, shared stories and histories of the several bridges that served the Lehi community over the years. He pointed out that the 1914 Jordan River Bridge was more than just a place to cross the river. It has been used for fishing, jumping into the river, “parking” and even the dumping of evidence. It has been beat up and blown up, featured in a movie and was the scene of tragedy.

In 1997, the bridge was given a historical designation by Utah County, and on Mar. 15, it was given a historical marker.

Robert Allred, representing the many local farming families who benefited from the bridge, spoke. He recognized the role of Lehi’s several bridges in the development of farmland to the west and how they blessed the lives of many families.

“It’s fun to be a part of recognizing great historical sites in the community,” Allred stated. “I appreciate all who are involved in doing this, and on behalf of the Allred family and the other families who benefited from this bridge, thank you for recognizing this historic structure.”

Concluding remarks were given by Lehi City Council member Paige Albrecht, who noted how multiple generations shared some of the same experiences around the bridge and expressed gratitude for honoring “The Old Lady of the Narrows.”

The marker was unveiled by members of the Allred family, including Robert, Cindy, Sandra and McKay. Anyone who had jumped from the bridge into the river was also invited to participate, but there were no takers.

The new marker reads, “The Jordan River was a natural boundary preventing livestock and people from traveling westward. Through the years, multiple bridges were constructed, and all were dangerous for autos, animals and often teenagers. Lehi’s first city ordinance, passed on July 8, 1853, regulated tolls for the bridges. This is the last of those ‘old iron bridges.’”

The marker is the seventh of 36 large historical markers to be installed over the next three years as part of the Lehi Historical Marker Program. The project is funded by a generous donation from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large Lehi City PARC grant.