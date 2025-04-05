Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2025

March 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 99 (94)



Average home price: $611,687 ($597,237)

Median home price: $523,500 ($505,000)



Average days on the market: 69 (56)

Average square feet: 2,702 (2,741)

Average price per square foot: $232.65 ($220.62)

Most expensive home sold: $1,912,000 / 9 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,784 sq. ft. / .37 acres

Least expensive home sold: $331,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 230 (existing homes) and 65 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 55

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 4/5

