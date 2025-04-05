Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2025

Local News

Last of ‘old iron bridges’ celebrated

Local News

Lehi Cares Coalition presents report on youth risk factors

Local News

NAR Chief Economist: Utah home sales could surge 20% in 2025

Local News

Month of giving with Make-A-Wish Utah

Local News

Massive Utah food drive Saturday

Local News

Breeze Airways provides 700 flights for Make-A-Wish

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2025

Local News

Public Hearing for 2100 N environmental study Thursday

Local News

Charges dropped in theft case involving former Hutchings Museum Director

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2025

Published

3 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: March 2025

March 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 99 (94)

Average home price: $611,687 ($597,237)

Median home price: $523,500 ($505,000)

Average days on the market: 69 (56)

Average square feet: 2,702 (2,741)

Average price per square foot: $232.65 ($220.62)

Most expensive home sold: $1,912,000 / 9 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,784 sq. ft. / .37 acres

Advertisement

Least expensive home sold: $331,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 230 (existing homes) and 65 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 55

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 4/5

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *