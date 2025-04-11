Lehi Police Department informs public about “Assassins Game”

The Lehi Police Department notified the public that it is the time of year for the popular “Assassins Game.” The game is played by high school students in Lehi and is commonly known as “Senior Assassin” or “Senior Water Wars.” Students play the game by trying to “assassinate” or eliminate targets (fellow students) by squirting them with a water gun within a set time period.

According to the Lehi Police Department, “the game involves students paying a participation fee and being given a neon-colored wristband. Then, they spray other participating students with water guns before being sprayed. Once “shot,” the neon-colored band comes off, and that student is out of the game. The last student wearing the band collects the money pot.”

The school or police do not sanction the Assassin’s Game, which is prohibited on school grounds, especially during school hours. The police warn that the game can be dangerous as “many water guns appear real and can cause panic among citizens.”

Lehi Police Chief Darren Paul stated, “High school students play the Assassins Game, which typically takes place at the end of the school year. It is a concern because the students, to get people “out,” run across private property and on roadways. The players’ actions can cause alarm within the community and pose a safety threat.”

“We want to encourage safety and remind the students to respect property while having fun,” added Chief Paul. “It is important to inform the public that this game is harmless and a traditional activity among high school students. ‘Senior Assassin’ is legal; trespassing and reckless driving are not.”

The Lehi Police Department issued the following statement: “For parents of students who are choosing to participate, we urge you to speak to your students about the game and make sure they understand that they might be playing just a ‘game,’ but the consequences of reckless driving or committing other crimes while playing are very real, should someone get hurt.”