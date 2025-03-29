Lehi Cares Coalition presents report on youth risk factors

Lehi Cares Coalition recently released its official Qualitative Assessment Report on the risk factors affecting Lehi Youth. Based on data retrieved from students who anonymously took the SHARP survey, Lehi Cares has pinpointed two critical risk factors: low commitment to school and depressive symptoms.

To uncover the reasons behind these challenges, the coalition conducted interviews with over 50 educators, social workers, therapists and counselors in the community. Their insights were invaluable, and a complete review of the report for a comprehensive understanding is encouraged.

Low commitment to school pointed to issues such as lack of resilience skills, lack of motivation, parental attitudes and policy problems. Depressive symptoms pointed to issues like social media, lack of connection and belonging, family dynamics and parental expectations, and lack of mental health support.

As a result of these two primary risk factors, four priority areas where an impact can be made have been identified:

● Connection and belonging

● Resiliency/coping skills

● Parenting skills

● Policy addressing student accountability, connection, attendance, etc.

Moving forward, Lehi Cares will complete the Resource Assessment to determine existing programs and identify any gaps that need to be addressed in the community. Lehi Cares will develop an Action Plan based on evidence-based programs to ensure their efforts are focused, effective, and transformative for the community.

Lehi Cares hopes this information and action will drive meaningful change for the youth in this community. For more information about the Lehi Cares Coalition, visit lehi-ut.gov/lehi-cares-coalition.