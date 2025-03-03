Connect with us

Lehi Business

Lehi vape shop shut down again after city revokes business license after selling to minors

Lehi Business

AF JOANN Fabric out; liquidation sales begin

Lehi Business

Youth only fitness classes offered at CrossFit Hyperion

Lehi Business

Utah’s top economist: “Utah County’s got a lot to offer”

Lehi Business

Lehi’s Pioneer Party sold; will remain with Ekins family

Lehi Business

Swig celebrates 100th Store with $1 Drinks today

Lehi Business

Utah County announces major Provo Airport expansion agreement

Lehi Business

Ocotillo Prime brings fine dining to AF with brunch and Mexican steakhouse menu

Lehi Business

American Fork Chick-fil-A reopens its doors

Lehi Business

How to Create a Cozy and Functional Home Office in Salt Lake City, Utah

Lehi Business

Lehi vape shop shut down again after city revokes business license after selling to minors

Published

8 hours ago

on

The battle between Lehi City and City Corner, a vape shop located at 147 East State Street continues after Lehi Police (LPD) say the store continued to operate after their business license was revoked. Lehi Police executed a search warrant at the business on December 18, 2024, where authorities seized over 1,100 individual packages of products alleged to be in violation of current state laws. 

City Corner specializes in the sale of paraphernalia used for the consumption of tobacco-related products, including vaping items. An employee of the establishment was cited for violations of Utah State Criminal Code 58-37-8(A)(ii) (Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance) and 76-4-206 (Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor) for allegedly selling illegal products to minors the previous day according to an LPD social media post on December 19, 2024. 

In response to these incidents, the Lehi City Council revoked City Corner’s business license on January 28, 2025, during a council meeting. Despite the revocation, the business continued operatingbeyond the license expiration date. Individuals working at the establishment and conducting transactions were cited for violations, including sales to minors and other infractions related to the sale of items prohibited for purchase by individuals under the legal age. 

During the revocation heating, Lehi officials noted that City Corner was known throughout the state for selling to minors. Somecustomers traveled from several counties throughout Utah to make purchases at the Lehi location. 

“Detectives will continue to investigate and take legal actions against individuals and businesses where there is evidence of violations of the law(s) enacted to prevent harm to children. We thank the community for helping us keep Lehi City a safe place for everyone,” said LPD in a public statement.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *