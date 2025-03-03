Lehi vape shop shut down again after city revokes business license after selling to minors

The battle between Lehi City and City Corner, a vape shop located at 147 East State Street continues after Lehi Police (LPD) say the store continued to operate after their business license was revoked. Lehi Police executed a search warrant at the business on December 18, 2024, where authorities seized over 1,100 individual packages of products alleged to be in violation of current state laws.

City Corner specializes in the sale of paraphernalia used for the consumption of tobacco-related products, including vaping items. An employee of the establishment was cited for violations of Utah State Criminal Code 58-37-8(A)(ii) (Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance) and 76-4-206 (Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor) for allegedly selling illegal products to minors the previous day according to an LPD social media post on December 19, 2024.

In response to these incidents, the Lehi City Council revoked City Corner’s business license on January 28, 2025, during a council meeting. Despite the revocation, the business continued operatingbeyond the license expiration date. Individuals working at the establishment and conducting transactions were cited for violations, including sales to minors and other infractions related to the sale of items prohibited for purchase by individuals under the legal age.

During the revocation heating, Lehi officials noted that City Corner was known throughout the state for selling to minors. Somecustomers traveled from several counties throughout Utah to make purchases at the Lehi location.

“Detectives will continue to investigate and take legal actions against individuals and businesses where there is evidence of violations of the law(s) enacted to prevent harm to children. We thank the community for helping us keep Lehi City a safe place for everyone,” said LPD in a public statement.