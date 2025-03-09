Gabb hosts annual Digital Detox Challenge

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Local business Gabb, a leader in kid-safe technology, launched its second annual Digital Detox Challenge at its headquarters in Lehi on Thursday, Feb. 27. The initiative invites individuals and families to reset their relationship with technology through a seven-day detox (March 3-9) or a 24-hour detox (March 7-8) as part of the Global Day of Unplugging.

“We are excited to kick off our tech detox,” said Lori Morency Kun, Gabb’s Vice President of Community Impact. “The great thing about this challenge is that you can detox your way. Maybe you want to keep your phone out of the bedroom, delete social media, or limit screen time in certain parts of the day. The goal is to be intentional and take control of our digital habits.”

Gabb, founded in 2018, is committed to providing safe technology solutions that allow families to stay connected without the risks associated with social media. The company offers safe phones, watches, apps and software designed to reduce digital overexposure in children.

“I feel like I don’t have enough time, but the reality is, a lot of that time is being taken up by my phone without me even realizing it,” said Ashley Bingham, Paid Media Director at Gabb. “This challenge helps me reset and be more intentional. I don’t delete my apps, but I remove them from my home screen to break the habit of mindlessly opening them.”

She emphasized the importance of accountability with coworkers and the benefits of reclaiming time for more meaningful interactions. “A day spent with my family is always better than a day spent scrolling,” Bingham added.

Cooper Low, Gabb’s Influencer Relations Manager, took last year’s challenge to the next level by detoxing for an entire month, even avoiding digital maps and other conveniences.

Advertisement

“I feel like I got to know myself better,” he shared. “Social media and screens can consume us, and we lose sight of how to improve ourselves and our relationships in real life.”

Low stressed the importance of setting intentions: “You need to replace screen time with meaningful activities gardening, biking, or anything that reorients your day away from screens.”

Chris Williams, EMM and Handheld Engineer at Gabb, could only participate for a single day last year but found it eye-opening. This year, he plans to extend his detox to a full weekend. “The one-day detox made me realize how much time I spend on screens. Not just my phone, but my laptop, watch and everything else,” he noted. “We’re almost hyper-connected, and it’s becoming a problem. This time, I’m making a more organized effort to spend more time outside and improve my sleep habits.”

Participants are encouraged to limit screen time in ways that best suit their lifestyles by switching to a safe phone, deleting apps, enabling grayscale mode, or designating phone-free periods and spaces. With research highlighting the adverse effects of excessive screen time on mental health, productivity and relationships, Gabb hopes to inspire more conscious tech habits.

“This issue breaks my heart,” said Kun. “I want to support kids, teens and parents by offering better alternatives to excessive screen time.”

She completed a digital detox last year by switching to a Gabb phone, which she found transformative. “I had so much more time. It also made me aware of how often I use my phone as a crutch. This year, my kids, a freshman and a senior, are joining me for the full seven days. I can’t teach something that I don’t know myself, and I want to set an example.”

Last year, Gabb reported over 6,944 hours of digital detoxing, with 93% of participants feeling more present, 87% more productive, 87% experiencing improved relationships, 73% sleeping better and 73% feeling happier. This year, the company aims to reach a collective 10,000 hours of detoxing.

As a new Gabb employee, Kassie Kunz had already begun her own digital detox journey before joining the company.

Advertisement

“I deleted my social media in September, and I haven’t missed it at all,” she said. “I want to use this detox to rediscover creativity and spend more time with my husband. I’m setting time locks on my apps and turning off notifications to eliminate that feeling of urgency. We’re not meant to be this constantly plugged in.”

Gabb’s Digital Detox Challenge reflects a broader movement toward mindful tech consumption. By offering flexible ways to participate, the initiative makes it easier for individuals and families to break free from excessive screen habits and rediscover the joys of offline life.

Williams pointed out that Gabb’s business model isn’t dependent on screen addiction. “Unlike companies that thrive on engagement and ad revenue, we’re not trying to keep people glued to their phones. We want them to use technology responsibly,” he said.

With increasing awareness of the negative effects of constant digital engagement, Gabb hopes to continue promoting healthier technology use. Whether for a day or a week, the challenge serves as a reminder that life beyond the screen can be richer, more fulfilling and more connected in the ways that truly matter.

For more information or to join the challenge, visit Gabb’s website https://www.gabb.com.