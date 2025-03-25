Month of giving with Make-A-Wish Utah

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Each March, Jersey Mike’s Subs focuses on giving back to the community through its Month of Giving, a nationwide initiative that supports local charities in communities nationwide. Every Jersey Mike’s location in Utah partners with Make-A-Wish Utah, a nonprofit dedicated to granting life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses. This annual campaign, culminating in the Day of Giving on March 26, provides much-needed hope and joy to local needy families.

Daniel Dudley, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Utah, expressed gratitude for Jersey Mike’s support.

“Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving is an annual fundraising campaign held every March, during which Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants nationwide partner with local charities to support their communities,” Dudley said. “All Utah stores support Make-A-Wish Utah, bringing hope to critically ill children. Right now, more than 230 Utah kids are waiting for a wish,” Dudley shared.

Throughout the Month of Giving, customers visiting any Utah Jersey Mike’s location are encouraged to donate at the register. The most significant impact comes on the Day of Giving, when 100% of all sales are donated directly to Make-A-Wish Utah. Every sub, wrap and drink purchased that day translates into real-life dreams coming true for children facing unimaginable challenges.

Jersey Mike’s commitment to Make-A-Wish Utah extends beyond financial contributions; it’s about rallying the community to make a difference. Citizens can offer their support by visiting a Jersey Mike’s location. The two Lehi locations, Pleasant Grove location and all other Utah stores will collect donations through the end of March.

Jersey Mike’s employees are enthusiastic about the partnership, and many locations go beyond fundraising by hosting wish kids and their families for special meals and celebrations.

Through the combined generosity of customers, employees and franchise owners, Jersey Mike’s has cemented itself as a pillar of support for Utah families facing medical hardships. Each dollar donated, each sandwich sold, and each act of kindness contribute to a brighter future for children facing severe challenges.

Jersey Mike’s long-standing partnership with Make-A-Wish Utah has proven successful year after year. Since 2016, the partnership has continuously expanded, increasing awareness and fundraising efforts. This growth allows more Utah children to experience the magic of having their heartfelt wishes granted, such as meeting a favorite celebrity, going on a dream vacation, or receiving a special gift.

A child’s wish is more than just a fun experience. Studies show that the wish-granting process positively impacts their emotional and physical well-being, providing them with renewed strength and optimism. As Jersey Mike’s participates in another Month of Giving, the hope is that more customers than ever will join in and help make a difference.

“Jersey Mike’s and its customers have helped us change so many lives,” Dudley said. “This campaign is an opportunity to continue that tradition and bring hope to children who need it most.”

Opportunities to donate or volunteer with Make-A-Wish Utah are available for those who want to support the foundation beyond March by visiting utah.wish.org.