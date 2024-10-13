Lehi girls tennis shows well at State

The Lehi High School girls tennis team qualified to advance allof its state entrants to the Round of 16 and earned 13 points in the 6A state tournament to finish in a solid eighth place and just three points out of fourth.

That total is nearly double what the Pioneers collected last year, which at the time was the highest sum for the program since joining the larger-school ranks.

Lehi made this season’s strong showing by reaching the quarterfinals in four out of five brackets at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday (Oct. 10).

In the first singles bracket, Pioneer junior Sadie DeSpain was the No. 6 seed and defeated No. 11 Sarah Taggart of Syracuse 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. There she faced No. 3 Brighton Johnson of Farmington and went down in straight sets.

At No. 2 singles, Lehi was represented by No. 5 seed senior Isabella Norton, who outlasted No. 12 Brooke Rindlisbacher ofPleasant Grove, 6-1, 0-6, 6-1. Norton worked hard in her quarterfinal against No. 4 Hazel Borland of Farmington, but the Phoenix entrant prevailed 6-3, 6-3.

In third singles, Pioneer sophomore Liberty Salcido was seeded No. 10 and matched against No. 7 Charly Arnow of Weber, who won 6-1, 6-4.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Lehi was awarded the No. 5 seed with senior Brooke Anderson and sophomore Ella Gonzalez. They took down No. 12 Isabella Freeman and Madison Cannonof Herriman with a 6-3, 6-2 effort.

After a narrow 5-7 loss in the first set against the fourth-seededduo of Tayvee Ash and Katelyn Ord of Corner Canyon, the Pioneers bowed out of the tournament after the Chargers posted a 6-1 score in the second game.

At No. 2 doubles, Lehi senior Anjalee Olson and junior Ryah Nielson got the No. 8 seed and faced the No. 9 pair of Sage Tobler and Annie Elzinga of Copper Hills. The Pioneers earned a berth in the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

However, the next opponent was the top-seeded tandem from Lone Peak of Emmeline Smith and Janessa Ashton, and they eliminated the Pioneer pair 6-0, 6-1.