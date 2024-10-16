Pioneer girls soccer advances in playoffs

The No. 8 Lehi High School girls soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the 6A state tournament after a dramatic shootout win over No. 9 Farmington on Tuesday (Nov. 17) in the second round of the playoffs.

The teams competed to a 1-1 tie during regulation time and neither was able to score in two overtimes, bringing on the shootout. This was the fifth match for the Pioneers this season to be settled in this way and it was their fourth victory as they prevailed 4-3 with a save in the fifth round of penalty kicks.

“Lehi versus Farmington was an absolute battle from start to finish,” said Pioneer Coach Jonas Hartmann.

Lehi came out strong and dominated in the early stages of the game, but the Phoenix worked their way into the flow and the first half overall was very even. It ended 0-0 with a few good chances for each team but neither was able to convert.

In the second half, it was Farmington that initially controlled the action, and the Pioneers found themselves defending more than they wanted to. However, they eventually started putting a few attacks together.

With about 20 minutes remaining, Lehi senior forward Adelle Grimley found freshman midfielder Aly Badger in an advantageous position and fired her the ball, and she was able to hit the net to put the Pioneers in the lead.

“We thought that was going to be enough, but Farmington battled back and found the goal with about 10 minutes left,” Hartmann said.

The rest of the half was even, and the competition continued close through the two overtimes as well. Both teams had opportunities to score but there were some good saves by the keepers at both ends, including a spectacular stop by the Phoenix netminder late in the second extra stanza.

Lehi kicked first in the shootout and senior midfielder Chelsea Hartmann got things rolling with a conversion. Grimley and Badger also scored on the next two tries. Farmington made their first two attempts but missed on the third.

The Pioneers missed on their next shot too but the Phoenix scored, so that evened the mark at 3-3. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Beaudin was next able to hit the target and then senior goalie Kelsey Badger made a save on Farmington’s fifth try to secure the win for Lehi.

“Our defense was really tested today but managed the test very well,” said Coach Hartmann. “Kelsey had a great game in goal.

“We were stretched in the middle where Amarie (Simmons, junior midfielder), Chelsea and Aly all had to work super hard to keep us in the game,” he went on. “Once we got forward, our wings and forwards made great runs and chased any loose ball.

“The girls really worked hard today and accomplished yet another one of our goals, which was getting to the quarterfinals,” the coach said. “We had already accomplished a .500 record in both total and region and we had improved our overall record,which now stands at 14-5 for the year.

“Hard work and dedication helped us get the win today, but I take nothing away from Farmington,” he added. “They were in the game the whole way through and really battled in an even matchup that in the end went our way.”

The Pioneers now move on to play at No. 1 Lone Peak (17-0) on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the quarterfinals.