Voters show up in droves at Lehi polling location

By: Sally Francom

Lehi Free Press

Lehi voters started forming a queue early this morning to cast their votes in the general election. By 10 a.m., a line had formed down the street and around the corner of the Lehi Police Complex, located at 100 East and 100 North in Lehi.

Lehi City is in the middle of constructing a new administration building and city complex in the area and some roads are closed, making traffic more problematic.

City officials have provided heaters for the voters as they stand in the winter weather. Light rain and snow have been intermittent during the morning hours.

“This might be a reminder that residents can vote early by placing ballots in the drop box at the public safety building, which is under video surveillance 24 hours a day. Of course, they can also mail their ballots early,” said Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson.

It’s likely that many of these voters are not registered yet, which may explain their commitment to voting in person in the cold weather. Not all states offer same-day voter registration, but Utah is one of 23 states that does.

According to vote.utah.gov, “If you miss the October 25th, 2024 registration deadline, you can register to vote at an early voting location or an Election Day voting location. However, you will need to present two forms of identification at the voting location to register.”

Voters can be assured their vote will be counted if they are in line by 8 p.m. tonight.