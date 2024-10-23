Lehi artist shares talent amidst challenges

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

For many, pursuing an art career is a passion-filled journey, but it comes with challenges and uncertainties. Artists like Lehi resident Mathew Dalton face the daunting task of not only creating compelling work but also building a sustainable business. As with many professions, the road to success in the art industry requires a balance of creativity, hard work and determination.

Dalton is a dedicated husband and father of four who recently faced the challenge of losing his job. Despite this setback, he is working tirelessly to support his family while pursuing his passion for pyrography, the art of wood burning. Through his unique craft, he aims to create meaningful artwork that resonates with others, combining his love for nature and creativity to bring joy to his audience.

One of the most significant challenges artists face is gaining visibility and finding their audience. Dalton shared that one of his struggles is “getting people to know about and see [his] work.” In a competitive field, attracting attention is difficult, especially when balancing artistic integrity with the need to market oneself. Artists must be their own advocates, learning to promote their art on platforms like Instagram and Facebook, as Dalton has done. However, the digital world can be intimidating, particularly for those who are more focused on creation than on the logistics of marketing and sales.

Valuing artwork appropriately is another common struggle. Many artists would prefer to price their work higher.

“I tend to undervalue my art because I am afraid that if I don’t keep my prices’ cheap,’ my art will not sell,” he explained.

This challenge speaks to a broader issue in the art world, where artists often grapple with the balance between making their work accessible and ensuring they are compensated fairly for their time and skill. Pricing artwork requires artists to consider the value of their labor, talent and the uniqueness of each piece.

Navigating the business side of art is a steep learning curve for many artists. From marketing to finding clients, many find this aspect of their career to be as challenging as the creative process itself. A successful art career requires more than just talent; it involves understanding the art industry and finding ways to connect with potential buyers. According to research by The Creative Independent, only 17% of visual artists make their living solely from their art. Many supplement their income through teaching, commissions or selling prints.

Advertisement

The future of art as a profession is closely tied to evolving technology and cultural trends. Dalton emphasizes the importance of maintaining an online presence, though he notes that “quality art is not an ‘instant gratification,’ one-touch purchase.” In a world driven by convenience, the appreciation for custom, handmade artwork is growing. The rise of social media and online platforms has democratized access to art, allowing artists to connect with a global audience. However, these same platforms can make it difficult to stand out, making persistence and adaptability crucial for modern artists.

Success in an artistic career can be deeply personal and varies from artist to artist.

“[I enjoy] creating pieces that my customers find joy in. For a long time, it was just something I did and did not show to many people, but I realized I was ‘burying my talents’ by not sharing and bringing joy into people’s lives,” Dalton shared.

While many artists may not achieve fame or fortune, they often find fulfillment in their work’s impact on others.

To aspiring artists, Dalton stresses the importance of mentorship. “Find an artist that will let you learn from them.” Through formal education or self-guided learning, connecting with other artists can provide invaluable insights and support.

Ultimately, Dalton hopes his art brings happiness to others.

“It’s a different medium that brings about a different emotion than perhaps other types of art,” he said, highlighting the unique qualities of wood burning as an art form.

As the art world continues to evolve, artists like Dalton remind us of the value of determination, creativity and staying true to one’s vision. Whether through traditional mediums or innovative techniques, the future of art remains bright for those willing to navigate its challenges.

Advertisement

Dalton’s artwork, which often features wildlife and mountain-themed designs, can be found on his Instagram account,@high.uinta.mountainart. He is actively working to expand his reach by connecting with local studios and tourist shops that showcase and sell his pyrography. Interested buyers can view and purchase his pieces through Instagram, supporting his growing business as he continues to share his craft with a broader audience.