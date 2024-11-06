Lehi karate athletes shine at world tournament in Greece

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Three talented athletes from Lehi’s Shotokan Karate Academy recently celebrated a momentous achievement as representatives of Team USA at the World Karate Tournament in Rhodes, Greece. Sponsored by the World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU), the October event drew over 2,000 competitors from 23 countries, giving these dedicated athletes a prestigious global stage to showcase their skills. Lehi’s athletes, Kazuo Taquemasa, Kassandra Fuller and Luke Taylor competed against top martial artists worldwide. Each placed in the top 10 of their divisions.

“This accomplishment brings honor not only to our karate studio but also to the entire Lehi community,” said Sensei Jordan Diaz, owner and operator of Shotokan Karate Academy. “They opened their eyes to their true capabilities, something they probably wouldn’t have seen otherwise.” All three athletes dedicated countless hours to mental and physical preparation, overcoming significant challenges to achieve their dreams.

The team’s youngest member, Fourteen-year-old Kazuo Taquemasa, triumphed by winning gold and earning the World Champion title in his category. “It was a really fun and cool experience to go to another country and compete,” he shared, reflecting on the thrill of a larger stage. Kazuo’s commitment extended beyond daily dojo training to a rigorous physical regimen. “I gained 15 pounds in six months to qualify for my weight category. It wasn’t easy with my fast metabolism, but in the end, I reached my goal.”

Twenty-seven-year-old Kassandra (Kassie) Fuller began her karate journey in childhood alongside her brother. “We did karate together for about six years, and I’ve just been obsessed ever since,” she shared, noting that her love for the sport has only grown over two decades. Fuller placed ninth in her division, a result she finds both motivating and bittersweet. “I wanted to podium,” she admitted. “The experience opened my eyes to the diversity in martial arts, connecting me with competitors from around the world.” Kassie’s karate journey hasn’t been easy; knee surgery recently sidelined her, requiring months of physical therapy. Still, her goal is to inspire others by continuing her karate career as a Sensei, ensuring the transformative power of martial arts reaches the next generation.

Sixteen-year-old Luke Taylor, who placed sixth in his division, has been training in karate for nearly eight years. His journey in martial arts began when he and his mother sought a fun summer activity, and it has since blossomed into a lifelong passion. “Karate has given me a permanent goal of getting better and becoming a better black belt,” said Taylor. “That goal keeps me motivated.”

Taylor said stress was one of the biggest challenges in preparing for the tournament. “It was stressful. I needed to be ready for the tournament; I was also prepping for my black belt test, which I now have; I needed to be ahead of school before we left.” He set daily reminders to picture himself winning gold to manage the stress and visualize success. “Once I realized I was going to Greece, it became mental training all the way up,” Luke said. “Karate has become more than a hobby. It’s a journey I want to share with others to show them how cool it is.”

Sensei Jordan Diaz expressed immense pride in his students’ achievements. “For their first international tournament, they’ve realized they can be some of the best in the world,” he said. He believes the experience opened doors to potential careers in karate. All three athletes have set ambitious goals for their karate journeys. Taquemasa, in particular, hopes to earn his black belt and pursue world tournaments, with dreams of qualifying for the 2032 Olympics. “The goal is to get to WKF, which is the one in the Olympics,” he shared. Fuller echoed his aspirations. “I don’t see myself stopping karate, I just want to see where it takes me.”

With their remarkable accomplishments in Greece, the athletes are making their mark in the karate world and inspiring their peers and the broader Lehi community. “Doing something really difficult teaches you to face challenges, even those outside your control,” Fuller said. Taquemasa emphasized the mental strength he’s gained: “I’ve learned to stay calm. When you’re caught up in your mind and stressed, that can hinder your performance.” As they prepare for future competitions, including a tournament in Germany next year, their journey exemplifies dedication, resilience, and the unyielding spirit of martial arts.

As the athletes look forward to future tournaments and even Olympic aspirations, Shotokan Karate Academy is actively seeking sponsorship. This support is especially critical as 14-year-old Taquemasa, now a world champion in his category, aims to represent the United States at the 2032 Olympics. With dedicated training and community support, these athletes hope to continue reaching new heights and bring global recognition to Lehi.