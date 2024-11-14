Lehi police looking into vandalism at Skyridge football field

The Lehi Police Department is investigating an apparent incident of rivalry-prompted vandalism at the Skyridge football field.

This morning (Nov. 14), administrators at Skyridge High School discovered defacement to the football field.

The damage includes graffiti painted on the turf and clean-up efforts are currently underway. The initials “LP” are among the painted symbols. The Falcons are facing off with the Knights today in the 6A football semifinals.

Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for Lehi City Police, said, “The police department is currently investigating this incident and encourages anyone with information related to the vandalism to come forward.”

If you have any information, please contact the Lehi Police Department at 385-201-1005.

“We are so proud of our Alpine School District football teams who have reached the pinnacle of excellence this year,” said Dr. Rich Stolwell, Alpine School District communication director.

“While we recognize that passion for a school’s team can run deep, sometimes it can go too far and detract from the purpose of school sports,” he continued.

“Vandalism of any kind, whether related to a sports rivalry or something else, is not acceptable in our communities. Our schools are places where students, athletes, and families learn values such as respect, kindness, empathy, and sportsmanship.

“All of us in Alpine School are rooting for our student athletes to do their best as they represent these values,” Stolwell concluded.