Falcon football falls to Lone Peak in 6A semifinal game

The No. 2-ranked Skyridge football team faced No. 3 Lone Peak once again in the semifinal round of the 6A state playoffs on Thursday afternoon (Nov. 14) at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Falcons won the first meeting in Region 3 play on the way to winning the league championship, but the Knights prevailed 28-21 in the rematch to advance to the championship game and end Skyridge’s seasons.

The Falcons wasted no time in the opening drive of thesemifinal as they marched 80 yards in 10 plays in 2:32 of clock time to earn an early 7-0 lead over Lone Peak.

However, the Knights quickly turned the tables when Landan Goff answered with a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. This set the momentum for Lone Peak and the Knights never looked back and rallied to get the victory.

Lone Peak scored another touchdown in the first quarter on a 7-yard quarterback draw and added a third score on a short pass play with 4:30 left to the break.

The Falcon offense reignited towards the end of the second quarter when junior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne connected with junior receiver Adam Warren on a 30-yard deep post down the middle of the field with 19 seconds remaining.

The senior Blake Hester PAT narrowed the deficit to 14-21 heading into the break, but the Knights extended their advantage early in the third quarter with a passing score.

Senior running back Zaeden Selu scored the final touchdown for the Falcons in the third quarter with a 2-yard dive into the endzone. Selu gave a full offensive effort with 54 yards and 14 attempts. Sweetwyne had 19 carries for 121 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcon defense struggled to contain Lone Peak’s rushing attack. Senior linebacker Iakopo Malufau led the team with nine tackles and senior defensive backs Samuel Pollmann and Darian Diarte each registered eight tackles.

Skyridge head coach Justin Hemm said, “The boys played extremely hard today but they were not as clean as they needed to be. Lone Peak, for the most part, played a clean game and that was the difference in this football game.

“Effort and mentality, we were down 21-7 and they fought, scrapped and clawed. There were opportunities to tie the game up and I am proud of the fight that the team showed today.”

Pollmann said, “This wasn’t the end result we wanted but we can feel good knowing that we gave it our all in this game.”

With the win, Lone Peak will advance to the 6A championship game against Corner Canyon.

The Falcons have a legacy of success since the beginning of the football program in 2016.

The Skyridge football team has made it to the semifinals three times and has played in the state championship game four times with one win in 2022.

“This season we dealt with a lot of adversity such as injuries and different things. We had a challenging schedule with ups and downs and their mentality and ability to show up every single week and fight showed their character and I am pleased with this team and our successful season,” said Hemm.

“We came out and fought in this game, but we need to start stronger than we do. That is one thing I need to focus on in the off season and then help the team out with this next year,” said Sweetwyne. “I am proud of this team and our fight this season.”

Malufu said, “I would not have had it any other way in this game with my boys. We came out today and wanted to dominate but it wasn’t the outcome that we wanted. I know that throughout this week we prepared well for this game and did the best we could.”

He continued, “This season, we had our ups and downs but stuck together. We fought our way to this game and I would not want to be here with anyone else. I am proud of my boys and how we have played this year.”

“I love these guys, there is talk about brotherhood in football and this team is real brotherhood. We love each other here on and off the field,” said Pollmann.

The Falcons finished the season with a 10-3 record.