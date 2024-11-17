Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point opens

Luminaria, the dazzling light and musical display at Thanksgiving Point is now open. The event is presented in Ashton Gardens, which is transformed into a dazzling wonderland with millions of twinkling lights guiding you through dozens of themed areas, including the iconic luminaire hill—a light and music show on 6,500 programmable luminaries.

Patrons will enjoy a “bigger and better-than-ever Fire & Ice show, where two worlds collide during a flame and light performance set to music,” according to Thanksgiving Point officials. Those who seek a space for quiet reflection may visit the Tree of Life garden, the newest exhibit at the Ashton Gardens featuring 130 bronze sculptures that embody the vision of the Tree of Life vision from the Book of Mormon.

The event is suitable for all ages, but dress warmly, as winter weather is the norm.

Tickets are free for toddlers under three, but range in price from $19 to $26 for children and adults. Other premium options are available including food, warming areas with fire pits, proposal packages and more.

Luminaria runs from Nov. 14 to Jan. 4 and is closed on Sundays, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Time slots are available every fifteen minutes from 4-9 p.m.

Visit Thanksgiving Point’s website for more details.