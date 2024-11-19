Lehi’s youth boot camp: Building a healthier generation

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Lehi local and gym owner Kenny Knight has brought his vision of a healthier future for Utah’s youth to life with his new Youth Level Up Bootcamp. This boot camp is designed to tackle the challenges of childhood obesity, inactivity and declining mental health. The youth-focused fitness program recently received federal funding to provide fitness training, nutritional guidance and teamwork activities to students in local middle and high schools. Knight’s boot camp emphasizes health by promoting physical strength, mental resilience, teamwork and lifelong healthy habits.

Knight frequently witnesses the aftereffects of unhealthy habits in adults in his exercise gym, Rage Fitness in Lehi.

“Seeing adults who missed out on a foundation of health habits as kids made me realize the importance of reaching youth early,” Knight said. “These kids often don’t know the basics—they’re not conditioned, and many eat what’s convenient rather than what’s healthy. I wanted to change that.”

With federal funding, Knight has been able to offer the boot camp as a free resource to schools, benefitting both students and teachers. Classes are structured as part of the regular P.E. curriculum, ensuring every student has access to the program. Knight conducts sessions with hundreds of students, giving teachers a moment to focus on their academic responsibilities while he handles physical training.

The boot camp focuses on improving physical health, mental well-being, academic performance, motor skills and social skills. Each session incorporates cardiovascular and strength-building exercises, along with many military-inspired teamwork drills.

“I include team-building exercises at the end of each class. We use military-style carries and other exercises that show kids that fitness isn’t just about running or lifting weights—it’s about working together. It’s exercise, but it’s fun at the same time” Knight explained.

Advertisement

Knight integrates fitness along with motivational talks at the end of each session. These talks are aimed at boosting students’ self-esteem and academic success.

“When you start investing in yourself physically, it makes a difference everywhere—in academics, in friendships and in how you see yourself. The energy and confidence spill into other areas of life,” Knight shared.

To encourage students’ motivation in the long term, Knight has created a system with milestone rewards similar to martial arts belt levels. Each student starts with a white t-shirt, signifying entry into the boot camp, and as they meet specific fitness criteria, they earn new colors.

“The goal is for kids to want to keep improving even when I’m not there. It’s about setting goals and seeing real, tangible rewards when they put in the effort,” Knight said.

Knight’s ultimate goal is to encourage a lifelong commitment to health and wellness.

“There’s no end date to health,” he said. “I want these kids to keep going long after they leave my classes. Health is something you need your entire life. If they can carry these habits forward, it will positively impact not only their lives but also their families and communities.”

Knight is also working with local businesses to increase the reach of his boot camp. His goal is to raise awareness and support for the program, and he hopes local sponsorships can assist in expanding resources and providing additional incentives for students.

“When the community gets involved, everyone benefits. We’re putting out better-prepared, more confident young people, and I believe that will make a lasting impact on the city,” said Knight.

Advertisement

As the boot camp continues, Knight sees endless potential. He hopes the program will help decrease bullying, substance abuse and other destructive behaviors by instilling self-worth and discipline in the youth of Lehi. The boot camp’s success has already inspired Knight to look to the future, with dreams of expanding to neighboring cities.

“This program isn’t just about fitness: it’s about building a stronger, healthier generation. It’s an investment in the future, and it takes everyone to make it work,” Knight added.

The Youth Level Up Bootcamp has already captured the attention of students, teachers and parents, who recognize the value of a program that equips kids with more than physical strength—it’s about fostering well-rounded, self-confident young adults who are prepared for life.