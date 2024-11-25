Coach Ed Larson recognized by UHSAA and school for his efforts at Lehi

The Lehi High School administration was also notified on Monday (Nov. 25) that retiring head football Coach Ed Larsonhas been selected to receive the UHSAA Distinguished Service Award as one of four Coach of the Year recipients for 2024.

The letter announcing the award came from Rob Cuff, UHSAA Executive Director and Chair of the Awards Selection Committee. The letter included the following:

“The UHSAA Distinguished Service Award was initiated in 1987 to honor individuals for their service and contributions to high school activities. Certainly your distinguished career has done just that.

“This award is timed to be released in conjunction with National High School Activities Week to 1) honor deserving people like you for your service and contributions and 2) help publicize the values of activities and programs within our high schools.

“The UHSAA Distinguished Service Award is the Utah High School Activities Association’s way of saying thank you in behalf of the many whose lives you have touched. We appreciate your passion and dedication to the high school youth whom you serve.”

Larson will receive his award along with other honorees at a luncheon on Wednesday, January 15 at Siempre (near South Mountain Golf Course) located at 1283 East Mike Weir Drive in Draper.

The coach was also honored at the school during a ceremony on Nov. 1 before the team’s first home playoff contest.

He announced his retirement at the end of the season before the games even started. He said at the time that he wanted to make the announcement then to end the speculation about his plans and to allow for a smooth transition for his successor. He’ll continue as a teacher at the school.

Larson didn’t want any fuss made over his departure at the end of the season either, but school administrators told him he didn’t get a choice about that. He asked that the ceremony be moved to the first playoff game so as not to detract from the Senior Night activities.

Former players and staff members were invited to join the current team members, cheerleaders and relatives on the field as Principal Tim Brantley presented Larson with a large, framedmemento which included photos of him holding two of the three state trophies he won as coach of the Pioneers.

The following citation was read during the ceremony.

“Coach Larson has been the head coach for the past 11 seasons at Lehi High School. During that time his teams have went a remarkable 86-46. Coach Larson came into a difficult situation at Lehi where the program had fallen on some hard times.

“In Coach Larson’s first season the team went 0-10 as he and staff started putting together a foundation for what the program would become. In his second year the team won three games followed by eight in his third year. In his fourth year the team won the state championship, blowing out Skyridge 55-17.

“In 2021 the team went 11-3 enroute to Coach Larson’s second State Championship, and in 2022 the team won again for back-to-back State Championships with a 29-23 triple-overtime win over Timpview to complete a perfect 14-0 season. Coach has had a remarkable career and has produced many great players and provided a platform for many players to earn college scholarships.

“Peers and opposing coaches have a great deal of respect for Coach Larson. Former Timpview Coach Andy Stokes said this about Coach Larson: ‘His ability to connect with players makes him a remarkable figure on the field and more important, a positive influence in the community. Coach Larson has been a significant positive change in more lives than he will ever know.’

“In addition, current assistant football coach and head wrestling coach Dan Rice says, ‘Coach Larson has taken Lehi football to the next level and has created a program of success. From the first practice to the final game, Coach Larson has instilled a sense of discipline, hard work, teamwork and resilience in every athlete.

“’Ed’s passion for the sport and unwavering belief in each athlete’s potential has transformed countless lives. Under his leadership, athletes have learned not just how to compete, but how to persevere, grow and support one another.

“‘Coach Larsen has brought out the best in our athletes, celebrating their victories and helping them learn from their defeats. The lessons learned – about dedication, hard work, camaraderie and how to treat women – will resonate with everyone involved forever. He taught that winning isn’t just about the scoreboard but about the relationships we build and the character we develop along the way.

“‘Having coached for many years, I can say Ed Larson is among the best coaches. It has been a pleasure and a blessing to work with him. He is truly a great football coach and friend.’

“Lastly, we would like to thank Coach Larson’s family and especially his wife Jeanne for all the time and investment into Lehi that she has had and supported Ed with.

“We now would like to present Coach Larson with a small token of appreciation – a framed picture with Coach Larson enjoying a couple of his State Championships.”

As an additional tribute to his impact on the school community, staff at the Lehi Free Press collected memories, anecdotes and accolades from current and former players, parents, coaches, administrators and community members. See the full text of these contributions at lehifreepress.com.