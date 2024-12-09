Lehi City has the 6th highest cost of living in Utah

In a report titled, “The Most Expensive and Most Affordable Largest U.S. Cities 2024” financial research from doxo looked at the most and least expensive big cities in the U.S. In addition to this report, doxo has cost of living data like this for more than 4000 cities across the U.S.

For Lehi, doxo’s data shows:

• The average Lehi household pays $2,767 a month, or $33,201 a year for the ten most common household bills.

• Lehi is the #6 most expensive city in Utah.

• The cost of living in Lehi is 30% higher than the national average of $2,046, and 21% higher than the state average of $2,290.

• Lehi households spend 28% of income on household bills

• Lehi’s average mortgage is $1,759 per month, and Lehi’s average monthly rent is $1,685.

The top ten most expensive cities in Utah for average household bills are; Park City $2,936 Orem $2,877 Saratoga Springs $2,841 Draper $2,800 Vineyard $2,784 Lehi $2,767 South Jordan $2,761 North Salt Lake $2,715 Kaysville $2,697 Riverton $2,662

For more information visit https://www.doxo.com/w/explore/utah/utah/lehi/