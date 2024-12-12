Region 3 refined again in second version of realignment

After a public hearing and review of online comments, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees met and passed a second consideration of regions for 2025-27 today (Dec. 12).

In this second draft of classifications and regions, Lehi, Skyridge, American Fork, Lone Peak and Westlake would remain in Region 3 for all sports and these schools would be joined by Cedar Valley.

In the earlier version, Cedar Valley and Westlake were assigned to a seven-school Region 2 and Corner Canyon was placed in Region 3. That school has now been moved back to Region 2 so it and Region 3 would have six schools each instead of seven and five.

As in the first plan, Pleasant Grove would drop to Class 5A and be placed in Region 7, but the schools in that region have also been shuffled. In this version, it includes Maple Mountain, Payson, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Springville, Timpview and Wasatch.

There were no changes to the other 6A group, Region 1, in this version. It still has five teams, and they are Davis, Farmington, Layton, Syracuse and Weber. Class 6A would have 17 teams, one less than it has now.

The full list can be seen at: http://www.uhsaa.org/realignment/2527SecondConsiderationAllClassifications.pdf

The BOT will meet again at the UHSAA offices on Thursday(Dec. 19) at 9 a.m., for any member school to request to apply to a higher classification in a specific sport or activity.

The first contests under the new alignment will take place in the fall of 2025. The enrollment data upon which the alignment is based will be less than one year old. The UHSAA Board of Trustees retains the responsibility for alignment of all member schools.