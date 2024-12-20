Region 3 drops to five, adds Corner Canyon in final realignment plan

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees met today (Dec. 19) and adopted regions for 2025-27. The first contests under the new alignment will take place in the fall of 2025.

The final organization of schools adopted by the BOT combined some features of the earlier two drafts. For Region 3, the first arrangement of five schools is what’s in the final version: American Fork, Lehi, Lone Peak and Skyridge with the re-addition of Corner Canyon.

After petitions from schools desiring to compete in a higher classification in specific sports were heard, Region 3 also picks up Jordan for baseball only, and Wasatch for boys and girls swimming only.

As in the first draft, Westlake moves to Region 2 with Cedar Valley plus Salt Lake County schools Bingham, Copper Hills, Herriman, Mountain Ridge and Riverton.

Additionally, Pleasant Grove drops to Class 5A and is assigned to Region 7 with the schools from the second draft: Maple Mountain, Payson, Salem Hills, Spanish Fork, Springville, Timpview and Wasatch. For football only, Region 7 adds Orem and Salem Hills drops to 4A Region 8.

The full placement of schools can be found in an attachment on the UHSAA website:

http://www.uhsaa.org/realignment/202527RealignmentFinal.pdf

Advertisement

The enrollment data upon which the alignment is based will be less than one year old. The UHSAA Board of Trustees retains the responsibility for alignment of all member schools.

This plan has left administrators at the present Region 3 schools at a loss for words.

Not only does it create an enormous scheduling challenge in virtually all sports, but the competitive imbalance in Class 6A created by this arrangement has the potential to skew the RPIused to rank teams for playoff seeding in wildly unfair directions in some sports.

Proposals were made to combine the 6A schools into just two regions for all sports or for football only, but the BOT ultimately chose to keep the three regions with five schools in two and seven schools in the third.