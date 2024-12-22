Skyridge wrestlers win at weekend tourneys

The Skyridge wrestling teams had a busy schedule last week and produced some good results in matches and tournaments.

On Tuesday (Dec. 10) against Riverton, the boys lost a close competition, but the girls beat the Silverwolves. On Thursday the Falcon boys beat American Fork 47-20.

The boys continued on to the Days of Thunder Duals at Desert Hills High School and earned a 9-1 record, placing second only to Panguitch, which won the title dual 50-29.

The Falcons were undefeated in Pool A to claim their spot in the final. They got started by defeating Whitehorse 75-3 in the first round, then topped Page 65-18, Hurricane 74-5, Mater East Academy 63-11, North Sevier 65-26, Desert Hills 50-27 and Pine View 62-13.

Two Skyridge wrestlers went undefeated at the event and won their brackets, Chandler Curtis at 165 and Elias Nickel at 215.Nate Terrazas finished second at 157.

In the meantime, the girls attended separate events and also did well. They competed in the Aviatrix Tournament at Dixie on Friday and the Enterprise Ladies Tournament on Saturday. Coach Lyle Mangum said each girl who participated won at least five matches between the two.

In an alumni note of interest, Skyridge graduate Nadia Thomas now suits up for North Central College in Naperville IL. The Cardinals are currently ranked No. 2 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association poll for the NCAA Division.

Thomas claimed the 117B bracket title at the North Central College Open on Dec. 15. She won by fall over Miyah Palacios of William Jewell College at the 3:47 mark in the championship match.