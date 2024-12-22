Dino-themed playground opens at Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point, the largest STEM learning center in Utah, has just opened its newest venue, Mountain America Jurassic Jungle, on Dec. 17. This five-story dinosaur-themed indoor play world brings prehistory to life with dozens of interactives. Jurassic Jungle is the largest indoor prehistoric playground in Utah.

With a wearable data wristband, guests can participate in jungle missions and collect points for prizes. By scanning their wrists at various checkpoints hidden within Jurassic Jungle, they will be encouraged to complete missions like shooting food into a hungry T. rex’s mouth, fixing the teeth of a sleeping Spinosaurus or sliding down a five-story volcano. As they explore, their digital wristband will keep track of the missions they solve, allowing guests to receive a prize in the Base Camp Gift Shop.

Jurassic Jungle is the largest indoor prehistoric playground in the state. Through Thanksgiving Point’s collaboration with Soft Play, a global leader in contained indoor playground equipment, this five-story indoor world teaches children about prehistory through hands-on fun. Guests will feel like living players in a video game as they get curious, gain confidence, and become compassionate throughout multiple missions, games and puzzles.

“The Thanksgiving Point build is our largest single-site project to date,” says Rich Albright, Soft Play’s vice president and general manager. “It is the most technologically advanced, creatively envisioned and daringly safe playground ever constructed, becoming a must-visit destination for kids and families from around the region.”

Jurassic Jungle is Thanksgiving Point’s seventh attraction and discovery center. Thanksgiving Point brings science learning to life for millions of guests per year. As children visit, they grow curious about science topics, creating life-long passions in important fields like tech, engineering, mathematics and more. The introduction of Jurassic Jungle will create further connections and ties to the incredible world of STEM, inspiring a generation of science and tech innovators right here in Utah.

Jurassic Jungle opened on Dec. 17 and is located in the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life. Jurassic Jungle is open Monday-Saturday with tickets available every fifteen minutes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All guests must reserve tickets online and in advance as capacity is limited. Ticket prices range from $5-16 per person. Thanksgiving Point members get free admission only with an online reservation.

Jurassic Jungle is made possible through support from Mountain America Credit Union. For more information on Mountain America Jurassic Jungle, please visit thanksgivingpoint.org/JurassicJungle.