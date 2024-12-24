LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2024

#1. Voters split Alpine School District into three districts

In one of the most monumental votes in Utah County history, voters decided to split the Alpine School District into three new districts.

Earlier in the year, two interlocal agreements were formed. The first grouping was in west Utah County with Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield and Cedar Fort, and the second grouping was in the central area with Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork and the Suncrest portion of Draper.

Voters in the west approved their new district with a 62% to 38% vote. Voters in the central voted to create their new district with a 58% to 42% vote.

The remaining cities of Orem, Vineyard, Lindon and Pleasant Grove will also move forward as a new reorganized district and are in the process of forming an official interlocal agreement.

Next, ASD will conduct an inventory of all assets owned by the district and present it to the Utah State Office of Legislative Auditor by January 19, 2025.

The Utah County Commission is now tasked with redistricting all three district areas with seven board members each. The Commission will split the school board member boundaries into similar population sizes. The Utah County Commission must complete the boundary lines by April 1, 2025, with school board elections following the municipal election schedule, with the primary election in August and the general election in November 2025.

It is anticipated that the Utah State Legislature will make changes to state law regarding the district’s split during the upcoming legislative session beginning in January.

#2. Lehi opens Utah County’s largest playground at Family Park, but not without controversy

Lehi’s Family Park opened in September after decades of anticipation as the property was purchased from the Peck Family years ago with plans for a regional park.

The $20 million all-abilities park is on the north side of the Family Park property (1999 N. 600 E.) and is the largest playground and splash pad in Utah County.

The 85-acre park includes:

● A fully fenced single entrance

● An aviation theme

● 420 sq. ft. splash pad area

● A sensory garden

● An amphitheater

● Shaded play areas

● Bathrooms and changing rooms

● Walking path

The City’s marquee park didn’t open without controversy, though, as community debate over accessibility and the park hours, including Sunday availability, spurred City Council action.

After 10 days of weathering public clamor, the Lehi City Council and staff discussed Family Park at their council meeting on September 24. As a result of the meeting, the City announced that Family Park would be open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to sunset. The park also closed on December 1 for the winter season.

“It’s sad to me that something that should have been a tremendous community celebration has come to this,” said City Councilmember Paul Hancock at the September meeting. Still, overall, locals seem happy with the park and its amenities.

#3. Local Church members thrilled with Lehi temple announcement

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for a Lehi, Utah Temple during the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conference on April 7, 2024. The location for a new Lehi temple was announced just a few weeks later, on April 22. Local members of the Church expressed excitement about a temple in Lehi.

Plans for the Lehi Temple call for a multi-story structure of approximately 85,000 square feet to be built on a 22.48-acre site northwest of the intersection of 3950 North and North Center Street in Lehi. Plans also include a public meetinghouse on the site.

When Lehi’s temple is finished, it will be the northernmost of the eight temples in Utah County. The other seven are the Saratoga Springs, Mount Timpanogos, Lindon, Orem, Provo Rock Canyon, Provo City Center and Payson temples. The Lindon and Provo Rock Canyon temples are currently under construction.

Utah is home to nearly 2.3 million Latter-day Saints in more than 5,400 congregations. The state has 30 temples, all of which are either dedicated and operating, under construction or renovation, or announced and in planning.

According to the official news release from the Church, “Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the house of the Lord and the most sacred places of worship on the earth. The primary purpose of temples is for faithful members of the Church to receive peace, inspiration, and spiritual power as they enter into sacred agreements with God in His holy house.”

#4. Lehi families grapple with low affordability

Lehi residents felt an economic squeeze in 2024 driven by high housing prices, high inflation and tax increases from the city, county and Alpine School District. Economic concerns were the driver for not only national elections, but many of the Lehi area’s most pressing political and social issues reported by the Lehi Free Press in the last year.

An affordability report from financial services company Doxorecently named Lehi as the sixth most expensive city in Utah based on a cost of living that is 30% higher than the national average and 21% higher than the state average.

Balancing smart growth with the immediate need for affordable housing was a driver of debate and policy changes in the Lehi City Council in 2024. Residents, council members and developers clashed over high density housing on numerous occasions. Most recently, the controversial Attainable Homeownership Overlay Zone received a negative reception from the planning commission.

As the city council and planning commission have looked for new ways to bring affordable housing to Lehi, young adults and first-time home buyers seem to be the hardest hit. According to a report from the Utah Foundation, rents in Utah increased by 4.3% in one year. The report stated “housing affordability was a top priority across gender, age, political affiliation and ideology, and educational attainment.” Lehi Free Press reporter Ryann Anderegg talked about navigating the housing dilemma as a young adult with her editorial published in February, “Ten people under one roof.”

With a large chunk of residents’ monthly budgets going to increased housing costs, residents have also been fighting rising food prices. According to a November report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, food prices have increased 3% in the last year in the Consumer Price Index, West Region. This has led to growing food insecurity in the Lehi Area.

According to statistics from Utah Food Bank.org, 1 in 8 Utahns, including 1 in 6 children, are food insecure. In November and December, the Lehi Free Press reported on the rising use of food bank Services in Utah County and how food pantries inside Lehi schools are fighting food insecurity at neighborhood levels.

United Way of Utah County reported serving a record number of families in need through their Sub-for-Santa program in 2024. In early December, they were still looking for sponsors to provide Christmas for over 900 families.

Lehi residents also faced tax increases across the board in 2024. Proposed and approved tax increases for Lehi City, Utah County and Alpine School District were aimed at keeping up infrastructure needs driven by the area’s tremendous growth.

Concerns about where money was being spent to balance the different economic and population needs of the oversized Alpine School District led voters to approve a three-way district split in the November election. The controversial split proposal dominated city council and school board meetings as well as local news reports for much of the year. It will continue to play a big role going forward as local entities work toward a smooth transition into three new school districts.

Financial difficulties are often exacerbating factors in some of the social issues reported on by the Lehi Free Press in 2024. Local police often see economic drivers in increases in property crimes like theft and shoplifting, and social crimes like domestic abuse.

Economic issues will continue to shape city policy and local news in 2025 and addressing affordability issues is key to preserving Lehi’s way of life for families well into the future. Screenshot

#5. Lehi’s Primary Children’s Hospital opens doors in February

The long-awaited Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi opened its doors in February, immediately serving children and teens needing healthcare treatment in Utah County and neighboring areas.

The opening of the second campus of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital marked the most significant boost in children’s healthcare delivery in the Intermountain West in more than 100 years when the hospital was founded in Salt Lake City.

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Gail Miller and the Miller family announced a $50 million contribution to build the new facility, which bears the Miller family name.

“The new facility is beautiful. It’s amazing, with the windows, the view and the patio. It’s going to be awesome for Kylee and all the other kids to be able to take advantage of its location,” said Danielle Jackson, mother of Kylee Jackson, one of the first patients at the new hospital. “We’re closer to home, and it will help her feel like she’s not missing out on school, field trips and activities as much.”

Many patients were traveling to the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Salt Lake Campus, to receive regular treatments to help them grow and thrive.

“She’s brave and full of courage,” said Jackson. “This has been a journey, but one where everyone’s grown stronger because of it. I’m so incredibly proud of her.”

The new Miller Family Campus is a full-service children’s hospital providing nearly all the same specialty pediatric services patients receive at the Salt Lake Campus. It includes the Outpatient Center, trauma center, Life Flight helipad, medical office building, and a five-story, 66-bed, 486,000-square-foot Primary Children’s Hospital.

Medical staff will be fully integrated with the pediatric specialists at the University of Utah Health, who will continue to work collaboratively with Primary Children’s caregivers at the Salt Lake Campus to provide the highest level of pediatric care for patients.

“As we were preparing to open the Miller Family Campus, we were intentional about keeping ‘The Child First and Always’ when creating an environment that’s not only medically advanced but a warm, nurturing sanctuary of healing, hope and comfort,” said Lisa Paletta, president of the Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, Miller Family Campus. “The care teams that we’ve recruited to help our young patients are among the most skilled and compassionate in the nation. I’m so proud to stand with them as we honor our first three patients–and the thousands more we will care for in the years to come.”

The new children’s hospital also includes The Ronald McDonald Family Room, an area in the hospital that provides meals and a place to relax, as well as showers and laundry facilities for families of patients. It relies entirely on time and monetary donations. It is still “sorely in need” of volunteers and donations, according to Ashley Parks, Volunteer and Community Engagement Specialist at the Lehi facility.

Interested volunteers may sign up by visiting the organization’s website at the Adopt-A-Meal link. A wish list can also be found there. Be sure the Lehi location is indicated in your selections. Those who wish to host a Housewarming Party, sign up to make cookies or snacks, or are interested in any other information about the charity can contact Parks at ashleyparks@rmhslc.org.

#6. LPD investigating suspected human trafficking on Main Street

In October, it was reported that a massage parlor business disguised as a legitimate enterprise was allegedly offering massage therapy as a front for sexual exploitation and forced labor in one of the offices within the commercial building located at 111 E. Main St. in Lehi.

Lehi City police were aware of the alleged activities in Lehi City regarding the “massage parlor.” They were actively investigating the business as well as the possible element of sex trafficking in collaboration with other agencies. Shortly after the alleged activities were reported, the tenants vacated the premises.

The commercial building is currently occupied with legitimate commercial services, and there is no harm to the public. The Lehi Police Department cannot confirm whether any illegal activity occurred. The officers have actively followed up on all the information provided; no further information is available at this time.

Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for Lehi City, said, “The owner of the building at 111 East Main Street was not involved in any alleged illegal activity. The location is safe for the public. There is no additional information regarding the investigation.”

To report suspected human trafficking in Utah, contact local authorities, dial 911, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, or text “BEFREE” to 233733. Individuals can also contact the Utah Attorney General’s Office tip line at (801) 200-3443.

#7. Former Hutchings Museum Director arrested for theft

Daniela Larsen, the former Executive Director of The Hutchings Museum Institute in Downtown Lehi, was arrested in May for theft.

Larsen was terminated from the lead position at the Hutchings Museum in late 2023 amid suspicions of embezzlement, which has since prompted an investigation by the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The extent of the alleged misuse of funds is unknown at this time, but multiple sources indicate that Larsen’s crimes may involve hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to court records, Larsen is also accused of stealing furniture and other museum property, including a refrigerator she tried to pawn. The court filing states a Lehi Police Department detective “contacted the store manager, who confirmed that defendant had worked out a deal with her to trade items. Defendant did not have permission to trade or otherwise dispose of any museum property.”

Larsen is being charged with a third-degree felony which may result in a prison sentence of up to five years and/or a $5,000 fine, although Utah law has no minimum sentence. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 13, 2025.

In January, Larsen was also evicted from her apartment in the mixed-use building on the corner of 24 West Main Street. Court documents obtained by the Lehi Free Press reveal that Larsen entered the apartment lease under the Hutchings Museum’s name on January 2, 2023. Whether the $1,800 monthly rent was paid with museum funds remains unclear.

#8. Lehi Pioneers make a splash in 6A debut

Most schools that are moved up a classification struggle for some time to make the adjustment to a new level of competition. This was true for the Pioneers in some arenas, but not all of them.

Even though Lehi was the smallest school in Class 6A by a considerable amount, it didn’t take long for the Pioneers to make their mark.

Not even mentioned in the preseason polls, the defending 5A football champions earned the No. 3 seed in the final RPI after tying for second place in Region 3. Lehi reached the semifinals and ended up with a 10-3 record.

In girls sports, the basketball, swimming and softball teams all earned notable results. However, it was in the marquee boys sports of basketball and baseball where the Pioneers earned the school’s first championships at the 6A level in their very first attempts.

On March 1, the boys basketball team achieved the goal they set after last year’s state tournament and claimed the title by soundly defeating Corner Canyon at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

Advertisement

On May 25, the fifth-seeded baseball team came from behind in the sixth inning against No. 10 Corner Canyon to retake the lead in the third and deciding game of the title series and then held on to secure the school’s second baseball state title in the past three seasons and the first in Class 6A.

The Pioneers won 11 of their last 12 games and came from behind in late innings three times during the playoffs on their way to earning the gold trophy.

Junior shortstop and pitcher Mays Madsen was named both the 6A Playoff MVP and the 6A player of the Year. His coach, Eric Madsen, is also his father.

#9. Lehi’s Beltran elected to Utah County Commission

Skyler Beltran was officially elected to a Utah County Commission seat in November’s general election. He had been serving as an interim commissioner since September when County Republican delegates elected him to fill former commissioner Tom Sakievich’s seat.

Beltran is the first Utah County Commission from the North or West side of Utah County, so Lehi residents now have a member of the Commission to represent their interests.

On April 20, 2024, Beltran became the winning candidate for the Utah County Commissioner Seat C race, which included five candidates. After two rounds of voting, four were eliminated, leaving Lehi’s Skyler Beltran as the winner. Candidates who receive over 60% of the vote in their respective elections advance as the party nominee. Beltran received 66% of the vote in the Primary Election, so he advanced directly to November’s General Election, where he was the overwhelming favorite against Alan Wessman of the new United Utah Party.

During April’s convention, voters responded enthusiastically to Beltran’s speech as he highlighted traditional Republican themes of fiscal responsibility, limited government and transparency.

“What a day it’s been. I’m honored to receive the confidence of the delegates. Now it’s time to get to work for the people of Utah County,” said Beltran after his win in April.

Beltran was the Utah County Republican Party Chairman from 2021 to 2023 and served on the Utah County Planning Commission. He is a local real estate agent who has also worked as a political reporter and digital editor for the Lehi Free Press since 2018. He is devoted to his family, which includes his wife, Kylie Beltran, and two young boys. The Beltran family lives in Lehi.

Beltran oversees several key Utah County departments, including the Children’s Justice Center, County Assessor, County Attorney’s Office, County Justice Court and County Clerk’s Office, focusing on community service and operational efficiency.

#10. Lehi football team changes hands

Lehi High School head football Coach Ed Larson announced before the season started that he would retire as a coach following the end of the season. Larson led the Pioneers to three state championships during his 11-year tenure in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

“I’m stepping away now because it’s time for new leadership,” he said. “Besides that, I have some other goals for my life that I have set aside during my coaching career, and it’s time now for me to begin working on those goals after we finish out this year.”

This season, the Pioneers finished third in Region 3 but still earned the No. 4 seed in the RPI. They advanced to the semifinals, where they gave top seed Corner Canyon all it wanted but fell short by a single point in overtime to finish the year with a 9-3 record.

Larson retired with an 86-46 overall mark. Excluding the first two rebuilding seasons, he was 83-29, an impressive 74 percent success rate.

On Nov. 25, the UHSAA informed the school that Larson hadbeen selected to receive the UHSAA Distinguished Service Award as one of four Coach of the Year recipients for 2024.

On Dec. 12, the Lehi High School administration announced the hiring of Andy Hadfield as the next head coach for the Lehi football program. Hadfield has spent the last 10 seasons as an assistant on Larson’s staff.

He has served as the JV head coach during that stretch and also coached the varsity tight ends and inside receivers. All of the other members of Larson’s staff have agreed to continue working with the program, although some assignments will be tweaked a bit.

Hadfield’s roots run deep, not only in Lehi but in the football program. His grandfather Heber played for the Pioneers in the 1930s, and his father Don and his uncles played in the 1960s. His father played quarterback and was also on the basketball and baseball teams.

Hadfield himself was a three-sport star. He earned All-State honors in both football and basketball and was a member of Lehi’s three-peat basketball championship team from 1996-98. He was also the region long jump champion for three consecutive years as well as a sprinter on the track team.

Hadfield returned to his alma mater originally as a basketball coach in 2014, but was invited to join the football staff for Larson’s second season. He did both for six years until he decided to focus on football when the demands of his growing family made it necessary for him to choose.

“I don’t know if it was the plan to be a head coach someday, but I love Lehi and love the community,” Hadfield said. “My family bleeds purple. During these years when I’ve been privileged to work under Coach Larson, I feel like I’ve been successful, and I’ve had a chance to make a difference in kids’ lives.

“I’m honored that they chose me. I have no other motive than to coach kids and help them find success by doing something hard that will help make them better humans and adults. The transformations are really fun to watch,” he concluded.