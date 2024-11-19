Election officially certified: What’s next with the ASD split?

Earlier this month, voters passed Proposition 11 and Proposition 14, splitting the Alpine School District (ASD) into three new districts. On Tuesday, November 19, The Utah County Commission officially canvassed the 2024 General Election, which certified the results. Now what?

All three new districts must form a limited-purpose entity by December 19, 2024, with their respective cities included. The “West District” will consist of Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield and Cedar Fort. The “Central District” will consist of Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork and Utah County’s portion of Suncrest. The “South District” will include Orem, Vineyard, Lindon and Pleasant Grove. The current district names are for identification and are temporary.

“Now is our time to lead with kindness and compassion. The debates are over. Now, the real work begins to prove why we took this step: because of a genuine commitment to our community and the future of our schools,” said Lehi City Councilwoman Heather Newall.

Next, ASD will conduct an inventory of all assets owned by the district and present it to the Utah State Office of Legislative Auditor by January 19, 2025.

The Utah County Commission is now tasked with redistricting all three district areas with seven school board members each. The school board member boundaries will be split into similar population sizes. The Utah County Commission must complete the boundary lines by April 1, 2025.

“This is a once-in-a-generation change in Utah County’s public education system. Utah County Commissioners and staff look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible. Our priority is to serve all students across northern Utah County and support the long-term success of our community,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran in a County press release on Monday.

School Board Elections

Candidates who wish to run for the three new school boards will file their declaration of candidacy between June 1-7, 2025, on the same schedule as the municipal elections. There will be a Primary Election on August 12, 2025, in school board seat races with more than two candidates. The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Elected school board members will be sworn in in January 2026. The reorganized boards and the existing ASD board will then finalize the asset and liability division by July 1, 2026. The new school boards will also begin to craft district policies, procedures, staffing (including hiring new district superintendents) and fiscal management practices throughout 2026. Teachers are guaranteed their current salary and benefits for a year after the transition.

Starting education in new school districts

All three school districts will begin education services on July 1, 2027, and be ready for the start of the 2027-2028 school year in August of 2027.

“As voters in the western and central parts of our district have chosen to create new school districts, we look forward to working with all engaged parties to ensure that this rich learning heritage continues. As we transition through this process, we will inform our students, families and employees. Our commitment is, and will always be, to achieve our Vision for Learning for each student we are privileged to serve,” said Alpine School District in a statement released last week.

Local political leaders anticipate that Utah Legislature will amend the current state statute on some issues regarding the district split.

The Lehi Free Press will report significant changes to our readers when they occur.