Utah County opens application for ASD redistricting committee

Utah County is currently in the process of drawing new school board member district boundaries for the upcoming school board member elections in late 2025. Each of the three new districts will form a redistricting committee, consisting of the following members: a Chair, a representative from the Clerk’s Office, two city representatives appointed by each Interlocal Agreement, a current School Board Member, and two members of the public. If you are interested in serving as a public member of this committee, complete this application to be considered.

From now until Friday, January 3, 2025, at 5 pm, the Utah County Alpine School District Redistricting Committee is taking applications for public members of the committee.

The committee is an advisory group to the Utah County Commission who will ultimately make the final decision on school board member boundaries.