Utah County opens application for ASD redistricting committee

Election officially certified: What's next with the ASD split?

BREAKING NEWS: Alpine School District to split with passing of Prop 11 and Prop 14

UVU cuts ribbon on new dental hygienist training lab in Lehi

MTECH to host “Big Dig” benefit for childhood cancer research

American Heritage students "pouch" cellphones

American Heritage School celebrates the Constitution in a big way

Cedar Valley High elevates Homecoming with 13 helicopters and game ball fly-in spectacle

Alpine School District kindergarteners step up to the challenge of all-day learning

Alpine School District board unanimously approves tax increase

Utah County is currently in the process of drawing new school board member district boundaries for the upcoming school board member elections in late 2025. Each of the three new districts will form a redistricting committee, consisting of the following members: a Chair, a representative from the Clerk’s Office, two city representatives appointed by each Interlocal Agreement, a current School Board Member, and two members of the public. If you are interested in serving as a public member of this committee, complete this application to be considered.

From now until Friday, January 3, 2025, at 5 pm, the Utah County Alpine School District Redistricting Committee is taking applications for public members of the committee.

The committee is an advisory group to the Utah County Commission who will ultimately make the final decision on school board member boundaries.

