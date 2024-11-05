BREAKING NEWS: Alpine School District to split with passing of Prop 11 and Prop 14

Voters can finally take a breath. After a contentious month-long political battle the Alpine School District will officially split. Voters in the west approved Proposition 14 on Tuesday 62% (11,871) to 38% (7,355 votes) to create a new school district with Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort and Fairfield. The name of the “West” school district has yet to be determined.

Voters in the “Central District” also voted to create a new school district between Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, Suncrest and American Fork with 58% (23,686 votes) in favor to 42% (17,260 votes) opposed. Every single Lehi precinct voted in favor of the split.

With both propositions passing, a third new school district will also be created including Orem, Pleasant Grove, Vineyard and Lindon.

The split process will take several years. Voters will elect new school board members next year to facilitate the creation of the new districts with educational services beginning for the August 2027 school year.